Singles Seek Compatible Partner at Trump or Biden Speed Dating Party

The Trump or Biden Speed Dating Party takes place online on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

San Francisco, CA, October 22, 2020 --(



The cost for each speed dating session is $20. The speed dating events are all fundraisers for The Seva Foundation, to restore sight to the blind, at an average cost of only $50 per eye surgery in the poor countries of the world. This event is co-sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, SF Bay Area Singles Events, Bay Area Singles Travel, Your Asian Connection, Lifetime Parties, Single n’ Professional, Cougar Events, Beyond 40, SF Singles, Single Professionals Internet Network (SPIN), and many other singles organizations. San Francisco, CA, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Romances end quickly when you discover that your beloved is voting for the wrong candidate,” says Rich Gosse, Chairman of The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization. “That’s why we are hosting the Trump or Biden Speed Dating Party on Sunday, November 1, 2020, 6-10pm. Adults of all ages are welcome. “Surveys consistently reveal that with today’s polarized electorate, finding someone who shares your values and world view is imperative, if you want to have a happy, lasting relationship.Rich Gosse is the author of nine books on dating, including The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love, You CAN Hurry Love, Singles Guide to the Bay Area, and A Good Man Is EASY to Find (“This is a great book!” Oprah Winfrey). His entertaining dating seminars have been sponsored by 60 colleges all over America. He is Executive Director of The International Association of Dating Websites. His controversial views on dating have been featured by hundreds of major TV/Radio/Print media, including Oprah, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Night Line, Fox’s Neil Cavuto Show, CNBC, MSNBC, BBC, The New York Times, The London Times, The Australian, The New Zealand Herald, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Playboy, Playgirl, etc.Rich Gosse is available to the news media for interviews at 415/479-3800.The cost for each speed dating session is $20. The speed dating events are all fundraisers for The Seva Foundation, to restore sight to the blind, at an average cost of only $50 per eye surgery in the poor countries of the world. This event is co-sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, SF Bay Area Singles Events, Bay Area Singles Travel, Your Asian Connection, Lifetime Parties, Single n’ Professional, Cougar Events, Beyond 40, SF Singles, Single Professionals Internet Network (SPIN), and many other singles organizations. Contact Information Society of Single Professionals

