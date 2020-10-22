Redcat Releases the Gen8 V2 International® Scout II RTR Crawler

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Redcat RC Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, October 22, 2020 --(



The Gen8 V2 upgrades include heavy duty axles, heavy duty portal gears, newly designed heavy duty axle housings, a flat skid plate, 25kg metal gear servo and two new body colors with clear windows.



The Gen8 V2 International® Scout II professional rock crawler includes C-channel frame rails, low center of gravity battery tray, centrally mounted divorced transfer case, lockable slipper clutch, portal axles with metal gear covers, MOD-1 gears, machined aluminum spools, front CVAs, 32 rubber-sealed ball bearings, threaded aluminum shocks, 47º steering blocks with proper Ackerman, Panhard bar, LED-ready bumpers, winch-ready front bumper and frame mounted floor pans.



The Gen8 V2 features a highly detailed fully licensed International® Scout II body, hard plastic grill, plastic folding mirrors, molded inner and outer fenders, shackle mount front bumper, receiver hitch ready rear bumper, and plastic rock sliders. The Gen8 V2's body and bumpers are ready to have LED lights installed.



True to scale, licensed Interco IROK Super Swamper tires are mounted to functional beadlock wheels. Each wheel uses inner and outer beadlock rings for maximum strength and tire holding capability. This makes it easy to change out the foam tire inserts to suit each course and driving style.



Portal axles provide more ground clearance without needing bigger tires. On the Gen8 V2, much of the gear reduction happens inside the portal axles, which means less chassis torque twist than traditional axle shaft driven rock crawlers. The portal axles provide 54.5mm of ground clearance and include metal gear covers, metal wheel hexes, and CNC machined spools.



The Gen8 V2 uses an innovative dual design slipper clutch, which allows the driver to set the slipper clutch, or completely lock it out. The Gen8 V2 accepts a wide range of pinion gears from 9T all the way up to 23T and includes a 32P spur gear. This allows a gearing ratio of 28.12 to 71.85. A sealed pinion and spur keeps the gears safe from rocks and debris. Heavy duty Mod 1 gears can be found in the transmission, transfer case, and portal axles. The Redcat Racing Gen8 features a front mounted motor and a divorced transfer case for competition inspired weight distribution.



Specifications:

Gen8-V2: Fully Assembled

Motor/ESC: 550 Brushed Motor & LIPO Ready Crawler ESC

Steering Servo: 25KG Metal Gear Waterproof Servo

Radio:2.4GHz Radio System

Chassis: 1.5mm Thick Steel C-Channel Frame Rails

Drive System: 4-Wheel-Drive, Front Mounted Motor

Transmission: Single Speed with Lockable Slipper Clutch

Transfer Case: Divorced, Centrally Mounted

Length: 571mm Stock

Wheelbase: 324mm Stock (312-336mm Adjustable)

Ground clearance: 80mm stock

Suspension: 4-Link Rear and 3-Link Front with Panhard Bar

Shocks: 95mm Adjustable Coilover Threaded Aluminum Body

Axles: Portal Axles with CNC aluminum spools, 6mm Solid Rear Axle Shafts and CVA Front Axle

Wheels: 1.9in with Beadlocks

Tires: Fully Licensed Irok Super Swamper tires



Needed to complete:

Battery and Charger

AA Batteries for Transmitter



About Redcat Racing

Established in 2005, Redcat Racing (www.redcatracing.com) has become a premiere name for Fast - Affordable - Fun ready to run, electric, gas and nitro powered remote controlled surface vehicles. All Redcat Racing vehicles come fully assembled and ready to run right out of the box making it simple for anyone to get started in the R/C hobby. Redcat Racing has a complete line of parts and accessories as well as a wide selection of vehicle sizes ranging from 1/24 scale to 1/5 scale, ensuring that there is a Fast-Affordable-Fun vehicle for everyone. Visit www.redcatracing.com for more information and to find a dealer near you.



Follow Redcat Racing on:

redcatracing.com

facebook.com/RedcatRacing

facebook.com/groups/RedcatRacingGen8

youtube.com/user/RedcatRacing

twitter.com/RedcatRacing

linkedin.com/company/redcat-racing

Mat Lemay

602-454-6445



www.redcatracing.com



