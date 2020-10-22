Gig Assist Announces the Launch of Its Marketplace to Connect Businesses with Local On-Demand Workforce

Press Releases Gig Assist Press Release

Gig Assist is a startup that connects business offering local, short-term jobs needing to be filled by trusted, top-rated professionals. www.mygigassist.com

“A few years back while working in the hospitality industry, having to source temporary staff I asked a few simple questions: Why has the method of temporary staffing never evolved and why is it still an archaic process? In an era filled with technology and advancements, why is there no practical system for finding top-rated, effective professionals to provide local temporary work?” said Brock Hegr, President and Founder of Gig Assist.



Gig Assist Requestors can book talent 7 days a week, on-demand, same-day, or for a future date through the free online marketplace. With a seamless 60-second booking process, Gig Assist instantly matches you with verified, background-checked independent service professionals. Determine their pay, filter through ratings and reviews, schedule, and take care of all payments within the app.



Pros then connect with temporary jobs where they can accept the ones that work for them around their schedule, learn new skills, and build a reputation while boosting your income.



The worldwide gig economy is booming, worth more than $204 billion and is set to grow by 17% compound annual growth rate to approximately $455 billion by 2023. These figures represent close to $77 billion spent on the gig economy in the US each year, which is now composed of more than 60 million Americans. That’s nearly 1/3 of the entire US labor force.



“Our goal is to build the most effective labor network for gig workers and local businesses alike. While most staffing solutions screen out candidates, reducing the labor pool, Gig Assist makes the labor pool larger. Whether you need to fill a staffing gap, or you simply don’t have enough employees to get a certain job done, Gig Assist gives you the easiest, most convenient, scalable, technology-driven solution for staffing issues connecting hourly workers with available shifts,” said Brock



