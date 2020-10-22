MTech Mobility Joins ATA to Advance Telehealth Initiatives

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTech Mobility Press Release

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/toxjx91scf96bfl/AAC6RDsGSoabSEolikGJp8Yua?dl=0&preview=MTech+ATA.mov Palm Beach Gardens, DC, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MTech Mobility (MTech), a global leader in providing managed mobility services for devices used in essential and critical operations, has announced its membership in the American Telemedicine Association (ATA).Founded in 1993, the ATA is a nonprofit association focused on changing the way the world thinks about healthcare. The ATA is advancing telehealth services and welcoming innovative ways of doing so. MTech becomes the first managed services organization to participate in ATA.Over the past year, companies have accelerated dependence on technology due to COVID-19. “MTech has quickly adapted to the growing need to facilitate the deployment, support and ongoing management services needed to get devices to patients and safely retrieve them after care is rendered,” said Tony Fernandez, President and CEO of MTech. “It is critical that healthcare patients, providers and plans stay engaged during a time of social distancing.”Healthcare plans and providers turn to MTech to handle various activities, including device configuration and deployment, 24x7x365 direct-to-end-user help-desk support, device retrieval, triage and cleansing, asset recovery, device repair, and redeployment.“We wholeheartedly welcome MTech Mobility and its support of the telehealth movement,” said ATA CEO Ann Mond Johnson. “Technology adoption has enhanced access to healthcare from home, which is crucial during this pandemic, and companies such as MTech Mobility are essential to getting tools to patients for effective enablement of remote healthcare delivery.”In addition to its managed services offering, MTech has expanded its telehealth capabilities to include hardware, software, accessories and peripherals – offering a complete set of products and services to its healthcare customers.About MTech MobilityFounded in 2012, MTech Mobility is a global leader in providing comprehensive managed and repair services for devices of any kind. Offering the industry’s most robust set of mobility and IT services for the enterprise, the company specializes in device preparation and deployment, 7x24x365 multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, in and out of warranty repair services, telecom expense management services, and more.About ATAThe American Telemedicine Association, established in 1993, is a nonprofit organization, headquartered in Washington D.C, whose goal is to promote access to medical care for consumers and health professionals via telecommunications technology. As the only organization completely focused on accelerating the adoption of telehealth, ATA is working to change the way the world thinks about healthcare.View video announcement athttps://www.dropbox.com/sh/toxjx91scf96bfl/AAC6RDsGSoabSEolikGJp8Yua?dl=0&preview=MTech+ATA.mov Contact Information MTech Mobility

