Press Releases Project Giving Kids Press Release

Receive press releases from Project Giving Kids: By Email RSS Feeds: Project Giving Kids Hosts Virtual Create the Change Week of Service

Join a free week of virtual service opportunities for children and teens during these trying times.

Boston, MA, October 22, 2020 --(



The weeklong event includes three virtual sessions daily from nonprofit partners serving diverse causes, from helping the environment to supporting veterans to bringing cheer to isolated seniors. Participating nonprofit partners in Create the Change ® Week include St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, Pasadena Humane, and Ronald McDonald House Boston. All sessions are free and are open to children and teenagers across the United States, with opportunities to tailor projects to their local community. To learn more and register for the event please visit www.projectgivingkids.org.



About Project Giving Kids

Project Giving Kids (PGK) facilitates pathways for young volunteers to build a more compassionate world by making it easier for kids, teens, and families to engage in volunteer service. Through its easy-to-navigate website, a mobile app for teens, toolkits and educational resources, and the annual Create the Change® event, PGK helps youth volunteers understand the importance of service and connect directly with vetted nonprofit partners.



"I feel so lucky to have found Project Giving Kids. I am so impressed with the number and variety of organizations that they partner with...I especially feel great to be doing this during COVID since we can’t actually go places to volunteer. It feels good to be making a difference from home. Thank you for giving us the opportunity!" -Meg K., PGK Parent



While the pandemic has changed a lot of things in 2020, it has not changed PGK’s commitment to providing youth with opportunities to make a difference when communities are struggling more than ever. For more information on PGK, please visit www.projectgivingkids.org, Facebook.com/ProjectGivingKids, and @ProjectGivingKids on Instagram.



About Create the Change ® Week

Create the Change® is an annual fun-filled community service event for youth and families where local nonprofits host interactive and creative volunteer activities serving populations in need. Create the Change® brings the PGK platform to life, providing hands-on opportunities to volunteer with PGK’s network of nonprofit partners and benefiting thousands through the activities conducted by volunteers throughout the day. Boston, MA, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Project Giving Kids (PGK), a nonprofit organization that cultivates empathy in youth by connecting them to meaningful service opportunities, is hosting its first virtual Create the Change ® Week from November 7 through 15. Project Giving Kids invites children, teens, and families to join in helping the lives of others from the comfort and safety of their own home at a time when many in our communities need significant support.The weeklong event includes three virtual sessions daily from nonprofit partners serving diverse causes, from helping the environment to supporting veterans to bringing cheer to isolated seniors. Participating nonprofit partners in Create the Change ® Week include St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, Pasadena Humane, and Ronald McDonald House Boston. All sessions are free and are open to children and teenagers across the United States, with opportunities to tailor projects to their local community. To learn more and register for the event please visit www.projectgivingkids.org.About Project Giving KidsProject Giving Kids (PGK) facilitates pathways for young volunteers to build a more compassionate world by making it easier for kids, teens, and families to engage in volunteer service. Through its easy-to-navigate website, a mobile app for teens, toolkits and educational resources, and the annual Create the Change® event, PGK helps youth volunteers understand the importance of service and connect directly with vetted nonprofit partners."I feel so lucky to have found Project Giving Kids. I am so impressed with the number and variety of organizations that they partner with...I especially feel great to be doing this during COVID since we can’t actually go places to volunteer. It feels good to be making a difference from home. Thank you for giving us the opportunity!" -Meg K., PGK ParentWhile the pandemic has changed a lot of things in 2020, it has not changed PGK’s commitment to providing youth with opportunities to make a difference when communities are struggling more than ever. For more information on PGK, please visit www.projectgivingkids.org, Facebook.com/ProjectGivingKids, and @ProjectGivingKids on Instagram.About Create the Change ® WeekCreate the Change® is an annual fun-filled community service event for youth and families where local nonprofits host interactive and creative volunteer activities serving populations in need. Create the Change® brings the PGK platform to life, providing hands-on opportunities to volunteer with PGK’s network of nonprofit partners and benefiting thousands through the activities conducted by volunteers throughout the day. Contact Information Project Giving Kids

Cristin O'Leary Jones

860-328-6444



www.projectgivigkids.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Project Giving Kids