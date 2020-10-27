Emtel Data Centre Awarded the First TIA-942 Rated 3 Facilities Certification in Mauritius by EPI

Press Releases EPI Press Release

According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO, EPI Group of Companies, “We commend Emtel for their leadership and commitment to protect their customers’ data and mission critical infrastructure. Other data centre providers can claim they are concurrently maintainable for the nine critical areas but without the external certification, it is difficult to validate. Emtel Data Centre stands out with proof with the TIA-942 Rated 3 Certification. It is our honour to work with the progressive and enthusiastic team at Emtel, and awarding them the certificate which they fully deserve.” Arsenal, Mauritius, October 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Emtel Data Centre is the first in Mauritius awarded the TIA-942 Rated 3 Data Centre Facilities Certification, raising the standard for Data Centre concept, design and build quality in Mauritius.Mission critical infrastructures in the ICT industry need 24X7 availability. There are nine critical aspects in the design and build of a data centre that determine this high quality and availability. The TIA-942 covers all the nine areas making it a complete data centre facilities standard. The critical areas are:electricalmechanicaltelecommunication infrastructurefire detection & suppressionsafetyphysical securitysite locationarchitectureand monitoringTIA-942 is the only data centre facilities standard to have an official accreditation scheme. It follows the documented processes as per the ISO requirements for certification bodies. It also ensures that only certified professionals perform the audit and certification process.According to Kresh Goomany, CEO Designate of Emtel, “We chose the TIA-942 standard over others because it stands out clearly as a high-quality standard for two vital reasons; its complete coverage and the official accreditation scheme. A TIA-942 Rated-3 site is concurrently maintainable. It is an independent validation that each and every capacity component and each part of the distribution path in Emtel Data Centre can be removed/replaced/serviced on a planned basis without disrupting the ICT capabilities to the end-user. We chose EPI as our auditor as it is the world’s first and so far, the only Certification Body which has been accredited by TIA.”According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO, EPI Group of Companies, “We commend Emtel for their leadership and commitment to protect their customers’ data and mission critical infrastructure. Other data centre providers can claim they are concurrently maintainable for the nine critical areas but without the external certification, it is difficult to validate. Emtel Data Centre stands out with proof with the TIA-942 Rated 3 Certification. It is our honour to work with the progressive and enthusiastic team at Emtel, and awarding them the certificate which they fully deserve.” Contact Information EPI

