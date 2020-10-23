Construction Staffing Business Continues Growth with Massive Northern Investment

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Daniel Owen Ltd. Press Release

Building upon continuing growth during the last 12 months, Daniel Owen Ltd has opened two new offices as well as expanded its northern Hub.

Reading, United Kingdom, October 23, 2020



To support continuing growth, Daniel Owen have recently opened and expanded a network of Northern offices. These have all been regionally positioned to deliver the same Daniel Owen service with the localised approach needed to supply a great partnership for both candidates and clients.



Starting in Newcastle, the original hub has been quickly outgrown within just a year of opening, moving to larger and more prestigious offices in the city. Joining this Northern Hub, 2 fully staffed offices have been set up in Leeds and Glasgow to regionally provide site staff across their respective locales. Many experienced consultants have joined the business to lead these additional regions and have brought additional drive and energy to Daniel Owen Ltd.’s new "Northern Powerhouse."



David Gill, Managing Director of DO North, announced on the expansion:

“During the lockdown, a lot of focus was on making sure our candidates were regularly informed of the changing landscape and that our client partners still had the best site staff during this period. This translated into steady growth at a time when the sector was constantly in flux and reinforced our adaptable approach to client requirements.



“These new offices are the result of hard work into growing within our sector when it needed experienced workers more than ever. I look forward to growing this legacy over the years to come and providing North England and Scotland with a recruitment service to fit our adapting sector.”



The announcement joins news of other expansions within Daniel Owen, with the Bristol office expanding into larger office space as well as the opening of a new Swindon Hub a month ago.



As a long-standing staffing agency that always hires the right worker not the fastest, the quality of Daniel Owen’s candidates has been key to the operation of many sites during the pandemic and is reflected in the continuing growth at this time.



If you would like to learn more about Daniel Owen’s service areas or if you have a particular staff requirement and would like to talk to a member of their team about fulfilling it, please get in touch:

0345 810 1020

