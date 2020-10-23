Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AppJetty Press Release

Receive press releases from AppJetty: By Email RSS Feeds: AppJetty Rolls Out AppJetty AusPost Shipping

Manage shipping rates smoothly with Australia Post.

Santa Ana, CA, October 23, 2020 --(



AppJetty AusPost Shipping lets Shopify store owners manage shipping services, charges, and more from within their Shopify stores.



“Encouraged by the great response our previous Shopify apps got and intending to emulate the success of our highly popular Magento 2 Australia Post Shipping, our Magento extension that helped Magento store owners offer Australia Post services, we thought of developing a similar app for our Shopify clients - and here we are with our latest AusPost Shopify app. You can call it the ‘Shopify counterpart’ of Magento 2 Australia Post Shipping. Equipped with features like automated calculation of live or contract shipping rates, multiple service options, and more; our AppJetty AusPost Shipping can be an ideal fit for Shopify store owners looking to integrate Australia Post Shipping services into their stores. Looking forward to a good response from Shopify store owners,” says Maulik Shah, the CEO.



“Australia Post is an Australian enterprise renowned for one of the best postal services for shipments within Australia and abroad. Keeping in mind the great demand of Australia Post among Shopify store owners, our development team has come up with AppJetty Auspost Shipping - a Shopify app to let businesses avail Australia Post services. By enabling hassle-free enabling or disabling of Shopify shipping services, rates, product dimensions, and auto-update of shipping services in the front-end for customers; this AusPost Shopify app not only enhances customers’ experience but also enhances the overall business productivity,” says Namita Sheth, Product Owner.



AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM. Over the last decade, they have made it big in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions. They also provide customization support for apps or extensions as per the clients’ requirements.



It was a few months back when they stepped into Shopify apps with AppJetty Language Translator - their first-ever Shopify app, which was followed by more Shopify apps including Shopify Dropshipping Solution, Shopify ZipCode Validator, and have fared quite well so far in Shopify market too.



To know more about AppJetty AusPost Shipping and integrate it into your Shopify store, you can visit Shopify Store. Santa Ana, CA, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AppJetty, All set to enable Shopify store owners to integrate Australia Post Shipping services and manage shipping rates right from within their Shopify stores, AppJetty, Biztech’s child company has rolled out AppJetty AusPost Shipping - a Shopify app to offer AusPost shipping services in real time.AppJetty AusPost Shipping lets Shopify store owners manage shipping services, charges, and more from within their Shopify stores.“Encouraged by the great response our previous Shopify apps got and intending to emulate the success of our highly popular Magento 2 Australia Post Shipping, our Magento extension that helped Magento store owners offer Australia Post services, we thought of developing a similar app for our Shopify clients - and here we are with our latest AusPost Shopify app. You can call it the ‘Shopify counterpart’ of Magento 2 Australia Post Shipping. Equipped with features like automated calculation of live or contract shipping rates, multiple service options, and more; our AppJetty AusPost Shipping can be an ideal fit for Shopify store owners looking to integrate Australia Post Shipping services into their stores. Looking forward to a good response from Shopify store owners,” says Maulik Shah, the CEO.“Australia Post is an Australian enterprise renowned for one of the best postal services for shipments within Australia and abroad. Keeping in mind the great demand of Australia Post among Shopify store owners, our development team has come up with AppJetty Auspost Shipping - a Shopify app to let businesses avail Australia Post services. By enabling hassle-free enabling or disabling of Shopify shipping services, rates, product dimensions, and auto-update of shipping services in the front-end for customers; this AusPost Shopify app not only enhances customers’ experience but also enhances the overall business productivity,” says Namita Sheth, Product Owner.AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM. Over the last decade, they have made it big in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions. They also provide customization support for apps or extensions as per the clients’ requirements.It was a few months back when they stepped into Shopify apps with AppJetty Language Translator - their first-ever Shopify app, which was followed by more Shopify apps including Shopify Dropshipping Solution, Shopify ZipCode Validator, and have fared quite well so far in Shopify market too.To know more about AppJetty AusPost Shipping and integrate it into your Shopify store, you can visit Shopify Store. Contact Information AppJetty

Maulik Shah

910-674-7559



https://www.appjetty.com

C/804, Dev Aurum Commercial

Near Anandnagar Cross Roads

Prahalad Nagar

Ahmedabad - 380015

Gujarat, India

Maulik Shah, CEO



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AppJetty Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend