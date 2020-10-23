Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Receive press releases from Keep Irving Beautiful: By Email RSS Feeds: KIB Volunteers Continue Service Projects Dawoodi Bohras, All Things Made New, Make 22 No-Sew Blankets

Irving, TX, October 23, 2020 --(



To minimize contact, the volunteers washed the blankets and placed them in plastic bags before delivering them to the KIB office. The Dawoodi Bohras chose to donate the blankets they made to Brighter Tomorrows and the Main Place, two of the many organizations that KIB has supported through this project.



“KIB is always excited to see how eager volunteers are to be of service,” said KIB board member Candace Eldridge. “Making the blankets is a great way for volunteers to give back while still maintaining social distance guidelines. Both of these groups have partnered with KIB in a variety of activities, and the organization is grateful for their contributions.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) volunteers are staying active by participating in projects they can accomplish without gathering in large groups. One example is KIB’s No-Sew Blanket Project, where volunteers work individually, in small groups or as families. Recently, 18 members of the Dawoodi Bohras of Irving made 20 blankets, giving 36 hours of service in the process. Six children from the All Things Made New mentoring program, along with two adults, spent a total of 12 hours crafting two blankets.To minimize contact, the volunteers washed the blankets and placed them in plastic bags before delivering them to the KIB office. The Dawoodi Bohras chose to donate the blankets they made to Brighter Tomorrows and the Main Place, two of the many organizations that KIB has supported through this project.“KIB is always excited to see how eager volunteers are to be of service,” said KIB board member Candace Eldridge. “Making the blankets is a great way for volunteers to give back while still maintaining social distance guidelines. Both of these groups have partnered with KIB in a variety of activities, and the organization is grateful for their contributions.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keep Irving Beautiful