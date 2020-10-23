Willms Joins Woods Aitken

Press Releases Woods Aitken LLP Press Release

Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. The firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com. Omaha, NE, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Woods Aitken LLP is delighted to announce that Joseph F. Willms has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Willms joins the firm’s growing labor and employment law practice group.Willms provides counseling and representation to public and private employers on a wide range of labor and employment law matters. He helps clients with Family and Medical Leave Act issues, Americans with Disabilities Act issues, employment contracts, employment discrimination claims and investigations, retaliation claims, wage and hour regulations, drug and alcohol testing, hiring and screening, terminations, employee benefits, and employment handbooks. Willms also conducts training for clients on a broad range of topics.Willms received his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law. He clerked for Woods Aitken prior to joining the firm as an associate.Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. The firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com. Contact Information Woods Aitken LLP

