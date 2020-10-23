Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keyfactor Press Release

Receive press releases from Keyfactor: By Email RSS Feeds: Keyfactor and Per Scholas Announce Partnership to Drive Skills Training and Diversity in Cybersecurity

Program Supports Underrepresented Individuals with Professional Development and Career Opportunities

Cleveland, OH, October 23, 2020 --(



“Keyfactor steadfastly embraces diversity, supporting inclusivity and diversity-based programs and hiring practices,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. “Diversity provides innovative thinking and competitive differentiation that’s necessary for business, and paramount for humanity. This partnership extends connection and collaboration across the industry, offering underrepresented job seekers access to cybersecurity career paths, employers with access to untapped talent and fellow tech companies with a framework they can adopt to establish diversity-based hiring practices.”



Per Scholas partners with leading employers, developing student curriculum that aligns to specific roles in the technology industry, including IT and security. As a Per Scholas partner, Keyfactor provides mentorship, curriculum input and training to help close the cybersecurity skills gap while addressing use cases unique to the evolving IT and cybersecurity threat landscape.



Together, Keyfactor and Per Scholas have defined an employer diversity plan using a three-prong strategy to encourage innovative thinking, implement diverse hiring practices and build awareness of demographic and societal imbalances.



“We're truly excited to build a strong partnership with Keyfactor, a global leader in crypto-agility solutions,” said Caitlyn Brazill, chief development officer at Per Scholas. “This partnership provides our learners with state-of-the-art technology training, giving them the skills needed to launch a career in cybersecurity. Per Scholas is proud to be working with Keyfactor to improve diversity in the tech industry and advancing economic equity for communities of color who are highly underrepresented in the tech field.”



IT and cybersecurity leaders are invited to attend a fireside chat to learn more about the partnership and diversity plan by registering at: https://summit.keyfactor.com/talks/fireside-chat/.



About Keyfactor

Keyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to close their critical trust gap – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.



About Per Scholas

Per Scholas is a national non-profit that drives positive and proven social change in communities across the country. Through rigorous and tuition-free technology training and professional development, we prepare motivated and curious adults who are unemployed or underemployed for successful careers as technology professionals, and we create onramps to businesses in need of their talents. Today we provide our solutions in eight cities across the country: Atlanta, GA; Greater Boston, MA; Greater Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; the National Capital Region; Newark, NJ and New York, NY. To date, Per Scholas has trained 9,000 individuals, helping them build lasting, life-changing skills and careers in technology. To learn more, please visit https://perscholas.org/.



PR Contacts:

MRB Public Relations

Angela Tuzzo

atuzzo@mrb-pr.com 732.758.1100 Cleveland, OH, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keyfactor, the leader in crypto-agility solutions, and Per Scholas, a national non-profit that drives positive and proven social change in communities across the country through technology training, today announced a partnership program providing traditionally underrepresented individuals with access to mentorship and skills training for high-growth careers in the cybersecurity industry.“Keyfactor steadfastly embraces diversity, supporting inclusivity and diversity-based programs and hiring practices,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. “Diversity provides innovative thinking and competitive differentiation that’s necessary for business, and paramount for humanity. This partnership extends connection and collaboration across the industry, offering underrepresented job seekers access to cybersecurity career paths, employers with access to untapped talent and fellow tech companies with a framework they can adopt to establish diversity-based hiring practices.”Per Scholas partners with leading employers, developing student curriculum that aligns to specific roles in the technology industry, including IT and security. As a Per Scholas partner, Keyfactor provides mentorship, curriculum input and training to help close the cybersecurity skills gap while addressing use cases unique to the evolving IT and cybersecurity threat landscape.Together, Keyfactor and Per Scholas have defined an employer diversity plan using a three-prong strategy to encourage innovative thinking, implement diverse hiring practices and build awareness of demographic and societal imbalances.“We're truly excited to build a strong partnership with Keyfactor, a global leader in crypto-agility solutions,” said Caitlyn Brazill, chief development officer at Per Scholas. “This partnership provides our learners with state-of-the-art technology training, giving them the skills needed to launch a career in cybersecurity. Per Scholas is proud to be working with Keyfactor to improve diversity in the tech industry and advancing economic equity for communities of color who are highly underrepresented in the tech field.”IT and cybersecurity leaders are invited to attend a fireside chat to learn more about the partnership and diversity plan by registering at: https://summit.keyfactor.com/talks/fireside-chat/.About KeyfactorKeyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to close their critical trust gap – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.About Per ScholasPer Scholas is a national non-profit that drives positive and proven social change in communities across the country. Through rigorous and tuition-free technology training and professional development, we prepare motivated and curious adults who are unemployed or underemployed for successful careers as technology professionals, and we create onramps to businesses in need of their talents. Today we provide our solutions in eight cities across the country: Atlanta, GA; Greater Boston, MA; Greater Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; the National Capital Region; Newark, NJ and New York, NY. To date, Per Scholas has trained 9,000 individuals, helping them build lasting, life-changing skills and careers in technology. To learn more, please visit https://perscholas.org/.PR Contacts:MRB Public RelationsAngela Tuzzoatuzzo@mrb-pr.com 732.758.1100 Contact Information MRB Public Relations

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



mrb-pr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keyfactor Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend