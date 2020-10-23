Mutal Aid Organization Event Provides Haircuts, Legal Advice for Those in Need

Press Releases The Black Inmate Commissary Fund Press Release

Atlanta, GA, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Black Inmate Commissary Fund LLC's upcoming event, "Restoration & Reparations" will be held on November 21, 2020 from 8:00am to 7:00pm EST hosted by Lakewood Church of Christ 1966 Lakewood Ter SE Atlanta, GA 30315. The event is open to the public and will focus on those who have been formerly incarcerated, their families, and the without-home community of Metro-Atlanta, GA.The Black Inmate Commissary Fund LLC (BICF) will be providing showers, haircuts/hairstyling, food, legal advice, counseling, care packages, and more while maintaining CDC health precautions concerning COVID-19. BICF understands that Black communities are some of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and will practice social distancing and will provide masks for mandatory usage during the event. There will be a sanitation break from 1:30pm EST to 4:00pm EST so that the venue can remain safe for all who are in attendance.The Black Inmate Commissary Fund LLC is a mutual aid organization built on the foundation abolition of the carceral state, which disproportionately affects Black/Afro-American and immigrant community and shifts the reliance on the same resources that imprison them to the resources of the communities that care for them."Restoration & Reparations" event is in partnership with Lakewood Church of Christ, PS Good Juju, Flourish Yoga, Gangstas to Growers, Mary Kay, Community Roots Clinic, Sunnis Kitchen Table and Love Beyond Walls.Visit https://blackinmatesmatter.eventbrite.com for more information. Contact Information The Black Inmate Commissary Fund

Angel Alicea

404-754-7174

https://linktr.ee/blackinmatesmatter

Angel Alicea

404-754-7174



https://linktr.ee/blackinmatesmatter



