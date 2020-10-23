Reggio's Treehouse is Branching Out

Press Releases Reggio's Treehouse, LLC Press Release

FAA/DOT Child Development Center is more than child care. Located in the Federal Aviation Administration Building (FAA), they are an Eco-Healthy Child Care center, and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). They offer interactive learning in a stimulating and safe environment. Washington, DC, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Reggio’s Treehouse, LLC announced that it has been awarded a contract from the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide child care services for the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) at the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) headquarters located in Washington, DC. As the new vendor for the FAA/DOT Child Development Center, Reggio’s Treehouse will be managing all aspects of the center. “We are very excited for this opportunity to bring the Reggio Emilia approach for early childhood education to our Federal government families,” stated Kashef Mahmud, President of Reggio’s Treehouse; adding “we look forward to building on the successes of the current program of this long-established school and providing a more enriching experience for our young learners; utilizing the Reggio approach and Project Based Learning (PBL).”The FAA/DOT Child Development Center has been in operations since 1985 and looks forward to having Reggio’s Treehouse build on its successes. “We felt Reggio’s Treehouse and their philosophy was a perfect fit for where our school is and where we want it to go,” said Sharleen Smith, Director of the FAA/DOT Child Development Center.About Reggio’s TreehouseReggio’s Treehouse is a provider of Reggio Emilia inspired child care centers with locations in Lansdowne, VA and Washington, DC. Reggio’s Treehouse educates and enriches the minds and lives of young learners and teaches children to become self-directed learners, encouraging self-expression and critical thinking.About FAA/DOT Child Development CenterFAA/DOT Child Development Center is more than child care. Located in the Federal Aviation Administration Building (FAA), they are an Eco-Healthy Child Care center, and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). They offer interactive learning in a stimulating and safe environment. Contact Information Reggio's Treehouse, LLC

Ledys Salcedo

703-344-2551



www.reggiostreehouse.com



