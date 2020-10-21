

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Awards Image Gallery RE/MAX Platinum Realty Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: Kathy Hobday Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Realtor Kathy Hobday Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida Office.

Venice, FL, October 21, 2020 --(



Having moved more than two dozen times in her life, she has become an authority on relocations. “I learned a lot about what not to do and what I want to deliver to clients as a real estate professional,” she says.



Hobday’s love of real estate began in the mid-1980s as a project manager for a homebuilder in North Carolina. She also served as an assistant building superintendent for a builder in Texas and project manager for a commercial general contractor in Missouri.



She then moved on to the health care field for many years, most recently as a compliance administrator for a managed services company. She brings excellent customer service skills, attention to detail, and follow-through.



A native of Maryland, Hobday attended Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. She has lived in Florida for five years, and enjoys exploring the beaches with her dog, Stella.



The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue. Hobday can be reached at (314) 363-3877 or Kathy@HobdayRealEstate.com.



RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Venice, FL, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kathy Hobday has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the Venice office.Having moved more than two dozen times in her life, she has become an authority on relocations. “I learned a lot about what not to do and what I want to deliver to clients as a real estate professional,” she says.Hobday’s love of real estate began in the mid-1980s as a project manager for a homebuilder in North Carolina. She also served as an assistant building superintendent for a builder in Texas and project manager for a commercial general contractor in Missouri.She then moved on to the health care field for many years, most recently as a compliance administrator for a managed services company. She brings excellent customer service skills, attention to detail, and follow-through.A native of Maryland, Hobday attended Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. She has lived in Florida for five years, and enjoys exploring the beaches with her dog, Stella.The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue. Hobday can be reached at (314) 363-3877 or Kathy@HobdayRealEstate.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Bryan Guentner

941-929-9090



www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

(941) 355-3006

sheila@thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the company profile of RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty