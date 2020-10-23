Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: BYD Delivers Battery-Electric Buses to Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority

Los Angeles, CA, October 23, 2020 --(



The highly reliable and safe K9S 35-ft electric bus equipped with a 266kWh iron phosphate battery and can be fully charged in 3 to 4 hours. The buses will provide Macon-Bibb County residents with quiet, zero-emission rides to their destinations.



MTA affectionately named its new buses “Sparky” and “Bolt”



“We have been working on this bold initiative for more than two years and are delighted to leap into the future. The citizens of Macon-Bibb County will be well-served by buses that utilize this clean, safe and efficient technology,” said MTA CEO Craig Ross. “We thank John Hatch, BYD’s Regional Sales Manager, Southeast, and the factory team in Lancaster, California - all of whom have been invaluable throughout the process, including navigating a pandemic. The dual bus wrap design featuring a lightning bolt on one side and an electric plug on the other was chosen as an attention-getter highlighting our new green technology.”



“BYD transit technology is the safest and most advanced anywhere. We thank Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority for choosing BYD buses to reliably serve their community,” said Patrick Duan, BYD North America Vice President. “Our innovative battery-electric buses will help keep the air clean and lower the transit agency’s operating costs and at the same time provide customers with a comfort ride.”



BYD’s Lancaster, California manufacturing facility employs 750 men and women. Their partnership with the Antelope Valley Community College sets up apprenticeship programs so that people in our community can learn valuable skills that will benefit them for a lifetime.



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513. Los Angeles, CA, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced the delivery of two American-made battery-electric K9S buses to the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority (MTA).The highly reliable and safe K9S 35-ft electric bus equipped with a 266kWh iron phosphate battery and can be fully charged in 3 to 4 hours. The buses will provide Macon-Bibb County residents with quiet, zero-emission rides to their destinations.MTA affectionately named its new buses “Sparky” and “Bolt”“We have been working on this bold initiative for more than two years and are delighted to leap into the future. The citizens of Macon-Bibb County will be well-served by buses that utilize this clean, safe and efficient technology,” said MTA CEO Craig Ross. “We thank John Hatch, BYD’s Regional Sales Manager, Southeast, and the factory team in Lancaster, California - all of whom have been invaluable throughout the process, including navigating a pandemic. The dual bus wrap design featuring a lightning bolt on one side and an electric plug on the other was chosen as an attention-getter highlighting our new green technology.”“BYD transit technology is the safest and most advanced anywhere. We thank Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority for choosing BYD buses to reliably serve their community,” said Patrick Duan, BYD North America Vice President. “Our innovative battery-electric buses will help keep the air clean and lower the transit agency’s operating costs and at the same time provide customers with a comfort ride.”BYD’s Lancaster, California manufacturing facility employs 750 men and women. Their partnership with the Antelope Valley Community College sets up apprenticeship programs so that people in our community can learn valuable skills that will benefit them for a lifetime.The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513. Contact Information BYD

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BYD Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend