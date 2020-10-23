iPOP Alum Matt Cornett’s Hit Show Will Debut a Christmas Special This December

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alum Matt Cornett will be alongside his High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars for the planned Holiday Special set for a December Release.

The special 45-minute segment, titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will feature performances of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. The performances will be from series regulars like Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Larry Saperstein, Sofia Wylie. According the THR report, the cast will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best presents and favorite traditions.



Regarding the special, executive producer Tim Federle said in statement:



"The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones," He continues on to say, "The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers."



Ashley Edens is executive producing along with creator and director Federle. A holiday soundtrack for the special will be available on Nov. 20.



Matt Cornet has trailblazed in the industry with roles in Southland, Criminal Minds and The Middle. Cornett began his path to success after attending iPOP LA and has continued to excel in Hollywood.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



