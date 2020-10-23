PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
iPOP! LA

Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds:

iPOP Alum Matt Cornett’s Hit Show Will Debut a Christmas Special This December


iPOP Alum Matt Cornett will be alongside his High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars for the planned Holiday Special set for a December Release.

Los Angeles, CA, October 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, iPOP Alumni Matt Cornett’s will be in the upcoming Holiday special for his hit Disney + show. Matt appears as one of the stars in Disney +’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which will return Dec. 11th.

The special 45-minute segment, titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will feature performances of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. The performances will be from series regulars like Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Larry Saperstein, Sofia Wylie. According the THR report, the cast will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best presents and favorite traditions.

Regarding the special, executive producer Tim Federle said in statement:

"The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones," He continues on to say, "The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers."

Ashley Edens is executive producing along with creator and director Federle. A holiday soundtrack for the special will be available on Nov. 20.

Matt Cornet has trailblazed in the industry with roles in Southland, Criminal Minds and The Middle. Cornett began his path to success after attending iPOP LA and has continued to excel in Hollywood.

About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.

For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560
Contact Information
iPOP! LA
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
Contact
ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help