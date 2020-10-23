iPOP Alum Karan Brar’s Latest Film, Hubie Halloween Now on Netflix

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alum Karan Brar’s latest film Hubie Halloween is now streaming on Netflix. The feature concluded filming earlier in the summer.

In Hubie Halloween, Sandler stars as the titular Hubie, alongside a star-studded cast that also includes Shaq, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, and Rob Schneider to name a few. The film also features a few other former Disney Channel stars including China McClain and Karan’s previous co-star Peyton List and.



IMDB describes the film as:

“Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike,” reads Netflix’s synopsis. “But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.”



Hubie Halloween is now streaming only on Netflix.



Karan Brar, who began his successful career after attending the twice-held annual talent competition, is best known for his roles on Disney’s Jessie and Bunk’d. Karan’s other major roles recently include the Disney series Mira: Royal Detective and Disney +’s feature Stargirl.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



