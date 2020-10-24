SkySparc Strengthens Murex Consulting Team with Back-Office and Integration Expertise

Press Releases SkySparc Press Release

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has deepened the back-office and integration expertise and geographic reach of its fast-growing Murex practice with the recruitment of Paris-based Murex expert Achraf Triki.

Stockholm, Sweden, October 24, 2020



Triki was previously treasury systems integration manager at Bahrain’s Gulf International Bank, where his role included responsibility for major change management projects, such as upgrades, implementations and integrations, as well as support for BAU / EOD production activities. In five years at Murex, Triki gained wide experience working as an integration consultant, product manager and stream leader for the firm’s integration customer services team, where he oversaw multiple projects for clients in Europe and North Africa.



“I am excited by the opportunity to contribute to the growth of SkySparc’s Murex practice in France. I look forward to working with colleagues and clients at SkySparc, using my experience of complex projects to develop robust and effective solutions to their business challenges,” said Triki.



Triki has a decade of MX.3 experience, gained at Murex and a range of major financial institutions, holding leading positions in multiple disciplines, including development, product management and team leadership. Triki joins SkySparc from Group Caisse de Depots et Consignations, where he was back-office team manager, and also served as head of operations on SIGMA, a multi-phase project which integrated and consolidated processes from multiple systems onto a single front-to-back Murex platform.

