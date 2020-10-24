a1qa's NFV & SDN Testing Packages to Improve the Quality of Network Solutions

Press Releases a1qa Press Release

A well-balanced QA strategy guarantees a secure and confident transition to virtualized network technologies.

info@a1qa.com Lakewood, CO, October 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- a1qa's expertise in assuring the quality of network services has paved the way for creation of two testing packages to help companies orchestrate the NFV ecosystem and ensure unhindered operation of SDN components.Considering typical hurdles businesses confront throughout their usage, a1qa compiled:•NFV testing package — to oversee impeccable virtualization of network services leveraging functional, acceptance, compatibility testing, test automation, and more.•SDN testing package — to attain streamlined network modification using test automation, security audits, and other services.In other words, these testing services were created for companies that are focused on the development of next-gen network technologies and secure software virtualization.CMO at a1qa, Dmitry Tishchenko, shared his opinion, “As a pure-play vendor, a1qa is permanently improving its quality assurance approaches based on clients’ needs. Therefore, company’s expertise crystallized in these solutions helps businesses harness safe and high-performance software virtualization experience.”What are the values of interaction with the software testing vendor?1. Confident development of innovative solutions.2. Faster time-to-benefits.3. Cost reduction of quality control.4. Optimized communication with the QA team.About a1qaa1qa has been providing all-embracing QA support since 2003. 800+ engineers work with clients from all over the world, including the F500, and help them transform requirements into success stories. The quality management system is certified to ISO 9001: 2015.Contact:United Kingdom:3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX+44 208 816 7320United States:3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235+1 720 207 5122info@a1qa.com Contact Information a1qa

Irina Shamekova

+1 (720) 207-5122



https://www.a1qa.com



