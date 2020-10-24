Collaboration with a1qa: The Company Offers QA Partner Programs

Press Releases a1qa Press Release

Contact us to learn more about the opportunities of cooperation with a1qa. Lakewood, CO, October 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Adhering to continuous expansion of its business partnership opportunities, a1qa has formed several mutually valuable formats of cooperation with companies. Aimed at both large businesses and individuals, these affiliate programs serve to provide targeted new-gen QA services for software soundness elevation.To succeed on the market and guarantee enhanced user experience, businesses may choose between two bespoke formats:•The white label program focused on companies. a1qa provides them with ample technical and marketing support and demands no further investments from clients.•The channel partner program designed for IT professionals. Cooperation period differs: either 12 months or lifetime. This cost-free partnership enables its participants to obtain inclusive QA and marketing assistance reinforced by a financial reward.Cooperation terms are assembled here: https://www.a1qa.com/a1qa-partner-programs.pdfWhat distinguishes a1qa’s approach from that of other QA vendors? Business and operational values at the forefront: fast-track time to market and top-tier product quality.CMO at a1qa, Dmitry Tishchenko, said the following, “Providing professional QA support to our clients while eliminating their pain points and preventing risks have always constituted the core of our policy. Therefore, the established partnership initiatives are designed to help businesses strengthen current QA ecosystems or set them up from scratch with minimum efforts.”About a1qaThe company has been assisting companies in software quality enhancement since 2003. A team of 800+ engineers has completed 1,500 projects for customers globally, including the F500. The quality management system is certified to ISO 9001: 2015.Contact:United Kingdom:3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX+44 208 816 7320United States:3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235+1 720 207 5122info@a1qa.comContact us to learn more about the opportunities of cooperation with a1qa. Contact Information a1qa

Irina Shamekova

+1 (720) 207-5122



https://www.a1qa.com



