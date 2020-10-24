PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
GreyCampus Earns the Authorized Training Partner (ATP) Badge from the Project Management Institute (PMI)


GreyCampus, the leading professional training provider, racks up the Authorized Training Partner (ATP) badge from the Project Management Institute - the premier institute for project management professionals.

Plano, TX, October 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Designed to help project managers become astute in managing projects and attaining business goals, the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification is of the essence. The Project Management Institute (PMI) set forth the exam changes last year and postponed the same until January 2021 in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of these epoch-making changes is the shift from REP (Registered Education Provider) to ATP (Authorized Training Partner). GreyCampus is one of the earliest online training providers to have received the ATP status from the PMI.

As an approved training provider, GreyCampus takes pleasure in being able to deliver streamlined lessons aligned to the licensed content offered by the PMI. The exclusive access to turn-key licensed content including learning assets such as videos, quizzes, and knowledge checks enables the global training provider to help project management aspirants to increase their chances of success. The live boot camps take place under the guidance of PMI-approved instructors who have gone through the rigorous ‘Train the Trainer Program’ by the PMI.

“We are delighted to have received the ATP badge from the Project Management Institute. The access to exclusive training material and tools will certainly help us train students better and support them in cracking the PMP® exam in one go,” said Vijay Pasupulati, CEO and Co-founder of GreyCampus.

With PMP classes from GreyCampus, project management aspirants will get to grease the wheels of their knowledge with unlimited access to live bootcamps, dedicated mock tests, simulated tests, and mentorship sessions. The path ahead for GreyCampus is thrilling as they plan to launch courses on emerging technologies this year and early next year.

About GreyCampus
GreyCampus is a leading training provider that helps working professionals acquire new skills and make a mark in their career. The company offers live boot camps and courses in different domains including Project Management, Cyber Security, Quality Management, Data Science, and Cloud Technologies. Based out of Dallas (Texas) and Hyderabad (India), GreyCampus has enabled more than 150,000 professionals attain their career goals.

For more information, please visit www.greycampus.com

Snigdha Biswas
GreyCampus, Inc.
U.S.: +1 518 302 6767
India: +91 741666443
Contact Information
