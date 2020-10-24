PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Drive Thru Trunk or Treat at Regency Square Mall


Impact Church is hosting a Drive Thru Trunk or Treat on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Regency Square Mall.

Jacksonville, FL, October 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Impact Church will be hosting a Drive Thru Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 5pm - 8pm. The public is welcome.

The drive thru Trunk or Treat gives families the opportunity to still participate in a family-friendly event on Halloween in a safe and responsible way. Distribution of each bags of candy will be given to every car that drives by while supplies last. Volunteers will have on gloves and masks. No walk-ups are allowed.

The drive thru will begin near the south entrance of JCPenney and candy distribution will begin right in front of the future home of Impact Church.

About Impact Church
Impact Church is a non-denominational church with a heavy emphasis on solid biblical teaching and practical everyday application. Impact’s purpose is to help all people to come to Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. We offer small groups for every interest, as well as special activities and outings for the young and the young at heart. Since its inception, Impact Church continues to experience growth by the awesome power of God. For more information, visit www.weareimpact.com
Contact Information
Impact Church
Randall Jordan
904-725-3636
Contact
weareimpact.com

