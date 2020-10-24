EnrichHER Raises Over $375,000 to Fund Seven Women-Led and Black-Owned Businesses in Response to COVID-19 Crisis

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EnrichHER Press Release

In August, EnrichHER launched its premier Portfolio Match Program, which raised over $375,000 for seven pre-qualified companies. EnrichHER’s unique combination of coaching, connections, and capital has given businesses on their platform fuel to thrive. With generous support from PayPal, EnrichHER opened the application for its next Accelerator + Portfolio Match Program on October 22, 2020.

Atlanta, GA, October 24, 2020 --



"The time is now to put your money where your heart is to fund Black-owned and women-led businesses. This is why I've built the EnrichHER platform, so that you would have greater access to highly qualified amazing business owners. Stop what you're doing right now join the EnrichHER movement today.” - Dr. Roshawnna Novellus, EnrichHER Founder and CEO



In August, EnrichHER launched its premier Portfolio Match Program, which raised over $375,000 for seven pre-qualified companies. EnrichHER’s unique combination of coaching, connections, and capital has given businesses on their platform fuel to thrive. With generous support from PayPal, EnrichHER opened the application for its next Accelerator + Portfolio Match Program on October 22, 2020.



"We (Lillii RNB) are so grateful to Dr. Roshawnna and EnrichHER for funding us on two occasions. We are an IT Consulting firm that is profitable and generates over a million dollars a year and we could not get funded. Our acceptance into the EnrichHER Accelerator, gave us the funding we needed to hire a marketing company, which has helped us pivot the business during this pandemic." - Barbara Jones, Founder, LilliRNB



If you are a black-owned or black-led business looking for funding options, apply for the EnrichHER Accelerator + Portfolio Match Program today.



For more information on the EnrichHER Accelerator + Portfolio Match Program or how you can apply for funding please visit us at www.enrichher.com. Follow us on social media @ienrichher.



About EnrichHER Accelerator & Portfolio Match Program:

EnrichHER members are automatically enrolled in our five-week, virtual business financing accelerator, which helps women-led and Black-owned companies get prequalified and ready to access future funding opportunities. EnrichHER matches graduates of our accelerator and all prequalified companies in our membership database with funders through our Portfolio Match Program. Companies that complete the EnrichHER Accelerator are eligible for matching once they implement all the pre-qualification steps.



About EnrichHER:

