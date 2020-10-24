Scientology Nashville Promotes Religious Freedom Day 2020

Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

The Church of Scientology Nashville typically holds a special service to observe Religious Freedom Day and educate all attendees on the importance of the day.

“We’ve always opened our doors to anyone who is curious about us to help them understand. That is truly what Scientology is all about: understanding,” says Rev. Fesler.



International Religious Freedom Day (October 27) recognizes the passing of the Religious Freedom Act of 1998, which established the office of the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom and highlighted America’s responsibility to the world in guaranteeing Human Right #18, Freedom of Thought and Belief.



To observe the day, all are welcome to visit scientology.org where visitors are welcome to take virtual tours of churches across the globe, get answers to their questions, and learn about the various social betterment activities the church has continued to be able to do during this time of staying home to stay well.



The Nashville Church of Scientology has opened its doors to curious visitors since it opened in the historic Fall School in 2009. Built in 1898 in a similar style to the city’s iconic Ryman Auditorium, the 36,000-square-foot Church served the area as a public school until 1970. Many original features were preserved, including the hardwood floors, doors and stairwells and eight solid wood pillars capped with iron that support a central three-story atrium.



Contact Information Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600

www.scientology.org

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



