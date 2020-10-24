Organimi Named G2 High Performer for Organizational Charts

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Organimi Press Release

Verified customer reviews and high satisfaction ratings secure top spot for organizational charting software provider Organimi.

Toronto, Canada, October 24, 2020 --



Organimi is the industry pioneering SaaS subscription service, integrated with Microsoft and Google platforms, that allows users to create, update, and share organizational charts in real-time to keep their teams connected and collaborating everywhere they work, with their organizational data securely hosted in the Amazon AWS cloud.



G2 Crowd, the world’s leading review site for business solutions and a platform used by more than 3 million people, awarded Organimi with a High Performer badge in its Fall 2020 report. G2 scores vendors based on Market Satisfaction and Market Presence from verified reviews. G2 publishes its Grid Reports every quarter which ranks software in a particular category.



Reviewers confirmed Organimi’s reliable, feature rich software capabilities, affordability, and commitment to outstanding customer service were all drivers of its industry leading ranking.



“Organimi's software was an incredible find for us. Org charts are a pain to create, and having a system that pulls your entire org's data from a simple spreadsheet upload was a life saver. With a beautiful interface too, and great customer service, I couldn't be happier with our choice. Forgot to mention it is a super value.”



“Organimi is very user friendly, it only took me about an hour to create an .Org chart with 75 employees, including photos. It’s also super easy to update and share with co-workers.”



“It is hard to choose just one thing I like about Organimi. Their organization charts are easy to use, however, if you have questions the customer service team is always willing to help. The support team is friendly and able to provide a clear answer.”



To learn more about Organimi, and explore case studies and reviews, you can visit their website www.organimi.com, or visit the Organimi profile on G2 at https://www.g2.com/products/organimi/reviews#reviews



About Organimi

Nadia Bashir

647-981-2740



www.organimi.com



