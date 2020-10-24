Tampa Bay Organizations Unite in the Name of Human Rights Education

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United for Human Rights Florida Press Release

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church sponsors UHR, although UHR remains non-religious in nature and content. Clearwater, FL, October 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida chapter received letters of appreciation and recognition from half a dozen organizations in the past two months. The letters were in praise of UHR’s advocacy and for the award-winning human rights educational material that Youth for Human Rights (YHR) International provides for free to organizations and educators interested in teaching human rights.United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, human rights educational program and its youth component is YHR. Its purpose is to provide human rights educational resources and activities that inform, assist and unite individuals, educators, organizations and governmental bodies in the dissemination and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at every level of society.“I know how difficult it can be to acquire the funds necessary for non-profits to provide everything their communities need,” said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of United for Human Rights Florida chapter. “So, we consider it an honor to provide our human rights educational resources to educators, community leaders and other organizations at no cost to them.”Elizabeth Reyes, the Host and Executive Producer of a TV program called “Nuestro Mundo y Mas con Eli,” which translates from Spanish into “Our World and More with Eli,” wrote in her letter for UHR: “Since there is a lot of ignorance in this area, the more we know our rights, the greater number that will be educated and oriented...I therefore recommend spreading the information on all platforms because I know that it is important that this information continues to be supported and continues to proliferate.”UHR Florida chapter will host an event in celebration of the International Day of Human Rights. Celebrities will be speaking and UHR will award the 2020 Champion for Freedom Award. It will be held virtually on December 5 at 6:30pm.For more information about United Human Rights Florida, and to receive a copy of the free human rights resources, please email Cristian at Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow United for Human Rights Florida on Facebook to stay tuned to their upcoming event: www.Facebook.com/HumanRightsFL.About United for Human Rights:United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church sponsors UHR, although UHR remains non-religious in nature and content. Contact Information United for Human Rights Florida

Cristian Vargas

727-467-6960



Humanrights.com



