ImpactQA Ranked as the Top Software Testing Company by Techreviewer.co

Techreviewer recognized ImpactQA as a Top Software Testing Company in 2020

New York, NY, October 25, 2020



The analytics team of Techreviewer.co conducted their annual market research on software testing companies. The benchmarks of expertise included solid background, deep technology competences and full-cycle software testing services. ImpactQA entered the top list of the leading software testing companies worldwide.



Sana Ansari, Head of Marketing expresses her opinion, “We are honored to be recognized as one of the best software testing companies worldwide. We believe we will reach new heights, expand our technology expertise and gain more winning awards in the software testing industry. We will continue to justify the confidence placed in us by TechReviewer, our clients and partners.”



About Techreviewer

TechReviewer is a trusted analytical hub that carries out studies and compiles the lists of top development, design and marketing companies. Specializing in B2B tech companies, Techreviewer's mission is to help businesses make informed decisions and find optimal vendors that meet the high requirements for providing quality services.



About ImpactQA

Sana Ansari

(646) 452-8739



https://www.impactqa.com/



