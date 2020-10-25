Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jigsaw24 Press Release

Receive press releases from Jigsaw24: By Email RSS Feeds: Jigsaw24 Goes Greek to Deliver Landmark Dolby Atmos Studio

Nottingham, United Kingdom, October 25, 2020 --(



The company designed and deployed the purpose-built facility for dubbing, subtitling and post-production agency Authorwave in a COVID-secure project with precise specifications and a tight turnaround time.



Jigsaw24, which is one of only two authorised Dolby Professional Solutions Resellers in the UK, advised Authorwave on how best to create a Dolby-approved room that would allow them to create high-quality content and secure more Dolby Atmos Music commissions.



David "Saxon" Greenep, Pro Audio Consultant at Jigsaw24, then flew out to the country to personally oversee the setup and pre-calibration of the studio, which was designed with Dolby themselves to ensure an ideal workflow.



The room had to meet strict requirements – relating to its size and geometry, its speakers and amps, its acoustics, and its mix and monitoring solutions – in order to become a Dolby Atmos-certified facility, and features an official rendering unit (or "RMU") on a Mac mini that ensured it qualified.



In total, Saxon spent three days with the Authorwave team, adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols while also providing training in Avid Pro Tools workflows and Dante workflows – before managing to return to the UK just prior to the Greek government announcing a new wave of restrictions in the capital.



The resulting Dolby Atmos studio gives Authorwave, which primarily works to adapt content for cinema, TV and OTT streaming services, a significant advantage over its counterparts in Greece.



Saxon said: “Authorwave were totally committed to not only building a brilliant studio, but also doing everything it takes to secure official approval from Dolby.



“This meant it was vital that every aspect of the facility, from its layout to the calibre of equipment fitted throughout, was carefully considered and of the highest possible standard.



“It was a privilege to work on such a landmark project and provide the Greek audio industry with the country’s first Dolby Atmos-approved studio – something only a true specialist like Jigsaw24 is equipped to do.”



The pro audio experts at Jigsaw24 offer hands-on demos of Dolby Atmos solutions from an experience centre in Soho, London, and the company also became the first business in the UK to earn Avid Certified Cloud Partner status earlier this year.



For more information about Jigsaw24’s audio services, visit www.jigsaw24.com/industries/pro-audio.



For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.



Notes to editors:



Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B technology solutions provider. With specialists in production, post, finishing, audio and infrastructure, we design, deliver and support end-to-end solutions for some of the UK’s biggest facilities. As an Avid Elite Partner, with top accreditations from manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more, we can advise on everything from Dolby Atmos mixing to cloud-first editing workflows, all the way through to final delivery – all of which you can see live in our Soho demo facility. We are also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, an Apple Premium Service Provider and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. Jigsaw24 was founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage. Nottingham, United Kingdom, October 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leading media and broadcast specialists Jigsaw24 have delivered a Dolby Atmos-approved audio studio in Athens – the first of its kind in the whole of Greece.The company designed and deployed the purpose-built facility for dubbing, subtitling and post-production agency Authorwave in a COVID-secure project with precise specifications and a tight turnaround time.Jigsaw24, which is one of only two authorised Dolby Professional Solutions Resellers in the UK, advised Authorwave on how best to create a Dolby-approved room that would allow them to create high-quality content and secure more Dolby Atmos Music commissions.David "Saxon" Greenep, Pro Audio Consultant at Jigsaw24, then flew out to the country to personally oversee the setup and pre-calibration of the studio, which was designed with Dolby themselves to ensure an ideal workflow.The room had to meet strict requirements – relating to its size and geometry, its speakers and amps, its acoustics, and its mix and monitoring solutions – in order to become a Dolby Atmos-certified facility, and features an official rendering unit (or "RMU") on a Mac mini that ensured it qualified.In total, Saxon spent three days with the Authorwave team, adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols while also providing training in Avid Pro Tools workflows and Dante workflows – before managing to return to the UK just prior to the Greek government announcing a new wave of restrictions in the capital.The resulting Dolby Atmos studio gives Authorwave, which primarily works to adapt content for cinema, TV and OTT streaming services, a significant advantage over its counterparts in Greece.Saxon said: “Authorwave were totally committed to not only building a brilliant studio, but also doing everything it takes to secure official approval from Dolby.“This meant it was vital that every aspect of the facility, from its layout to the calibre of equipment fitted throughout, was carefully considered and of the highest possible standard.“It was a privilege to work on such a landmark project and provide the Greek audio industry with the country’s first Dolby Atmos-approved studio – something only a true specialist like Jigsaw24 is equipped to do.”The pro audio experts at Jigsaw24 offer hands-on demos of Dolby Atmos solutions from an experience centre in Soho, London, and the company also became the first business in the UK to earn Avid Certified Cloud Partner status earlier this year.For more information about Jigsaw24’s audio services, visit www.jigsaw24.com/industries/pro-audio.For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.Notes to editors:Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B technology solutions provider. With specialists in production, post, finishing, audio and infrastructure, we design, deliver and support end-to-end solutions for some of the UK’s biggest facilities. As an Avid Elite Partner, with top accreditations from manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more, we can advise on everything from Dolby Atmos mixing to cloud-first editing workflows, all the way through to final delivery – all of which you can see live in our Soho demo facility. We are also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, an Apple Premium Service Provider and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. Jigsaw24 was founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage. Contact Information Jigsaw24

Victoria Baxter

+44 7825 427 862



jigsaw24.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jigsaw24 Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend