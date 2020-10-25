Private Placement Markets – Insurance Market to Expand in January 2021 to Include Life Settlement Funds

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, the Founder and Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets, today announced that the Company will expand its Insurance Market to include a Sub-Market exclusively for Life Settlement Funds.

A life settlement refers to the sale of an existing insurance policy to a third-party for a one-time cash payment. The one-time cash payment is more than the “surrender value,” but is generally far less than the actual death benefit. After the sale, the purchaser of the life insurance policy becomes the policy’s “Beneficiary,” and assumes payment of its premiums. By doing so, he / she / it receives the death benefit when the insured party passes away.



Steve Muehler stated that, “the volume of transactions in life settlement policies has been increasing dramatically as life settlements become more known, and this positive surge seems to continue. The face value of total life settlements has also increased for what appears to be three consecutive years, and this is signaling a promising landscape for the Life Settlement Markets, and we are forecasting a 10-year continued growth trend.”



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



