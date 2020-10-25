Press Releases West Coast Self-Storage Press Release

Receive press releases from West Coast Self-Storage: By Email RSS Feeds: New Storage Facility Opens in Salem, Oregon

Salem, OR, October 25, 2020 --(



Storage Solutions Salem is the newest self-storage facility in the area. The property features 212 units totaling 36,630 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. All of its storage units are ground level and drive-up accessible, making it easy for customers to load and unload their belongings directly from their vehicle into their storage unit. The facility also has limited quantities of larger, 20 x 30 powered storage units which are targeted toward businesses needing warehouse space. In addition, they have 17 x 45 enclosed storage units equipped with automatic doors and power. These units can be used as RV or boat storage.



The storage operation features several security measures including 24-hour recorded video surveillance with digital cameras throughout the property, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services as well. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.



Storage Solutions Salem was designed by Multi-Tech Engineering of Salem, and was developed by Trademark Enterprises, LLC, also of Salem. The facility was built by Bloedel Custom Homes, LLC of Salem, and is owned by Storage Solutions NW, LLC. The business is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.



“We’re excited to be opening the newest and finest facility in West Salem. It represents the continuing evolution of self-storage aimed at offering customers a higher level of service and amenities,” said Aaron Potter, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage.



West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 75 managed and owned locations with fifty-four stores in Washington, twelve stores in Oregon, and nine stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com. Salem, OR, October 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Self storage operation Storage Solutions Salem announced today that it is now open. The business is located at 2547 Salem Dallas Highway NW at the intersection of College Dr. NW and Salem Dallas Hwy NW in Salem.Storage Solutions Salem is the newest self-storage facility in the area. The property features 212 units totaling 36,630 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. All of its storage units are ground level and drive-up accessible, making it easy for customers to load and unload their belongings directly from their vehicle into their storage unit. The facility also has limited quantities of larger, 20 x 30 powered storage units which are targeted toward businesses needing warehouse space. In addition, they have 17 x 45 enclosed storage units equipped with automatic doors and power. These units can be used as RV or boat storage.The storage operation features several security measures including 24-hour recorded video surveillance with digital cameras throughout the property, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services as well. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.Storage Solutions Salem was designed by Multi-Tech Engineering of Salem, and was developed by Trademark Enterprises, LLC, also of Salem. The facility was built by Bloedel Custom Homes, LLC of Salem, and is owned by Storage Solutions NW, LLC. The business is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.“We’re excited to be opening the newest and finest facility in West Salem. It represents the continuing evolution of self-storage aimed at offering customers a higher level of service and amenities,” said Aaron Potter, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage.West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 75 managed and owned locations with fifty-four stores in Washington, twelve stores in Oregon, and nine stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com. Contact Information West Coast Self-Storage

Derek Hines

971-371-3734



https://westcoastselfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from West Coast Self-Storage