Beckatt Solutions Wins Technology Innovator Award

Beckatt Solutions was recently named one of the Best Additive Manufacturing Products Distributors – USA, as part of the 2020 Technology Innovator Awards

Innovation is the true driver of the technological landscape. It’s through the efforts of companies both large and small that the business world can continue to grow, exceed expectations and evolve its offerings. As such, CV launched the Technology Innovator Awards to recognize all companies that are helping – in whatever way they can – to deliver change through innovation, expertise and creativity.



Awards Coordinator Natalie Farrell took a moment to discuss the success of those recognized in this year’s program: “Now in its sixth year, the Technology Innovator Awards have only grown to encompass a plethora of businesses to showcase their individual achievements and successes in the technology sphere.”



To learn more about these illustrious winners, and to find out the secrets behind their success, please visit http://www.cv-magazine.com.



About Beckatt Solutions



Headquartered in Illinois, Beckatt Solutions is a leading US distributor of 3D printers, supplies and software. With years of expertise in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, the company is committed to providing its clients with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and services. Co-Founders Matthew Pray and Michael Storey established Beckatt Solutions in 2013 to increase the number of 3D printers and expand 3D printing services and partners in the United States. Beckatt Solutions has sales and service locations in Elgin, IL, Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas, NV.



About Corporate Vision Magazine



Corporate Vision is published monthly with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye towards bettering business practices across the board, Corporate Vision focuses on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres, with the goal to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive and more efficient world of work.



Corporate Vision is bought to you by AI Global Media, a B2B digital publishing group founded in 2010. The group currently has 13 brands within its portfolio that include luxury lifestyle, construction, healthcare and small business focused publications. AI Global Media is dedicated to delivering content you can trust.

