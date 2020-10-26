Press Releases Infinite Computer Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Infinite Computer Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Infinite is Now a Fortune India 500 Enterprise

Rockville, MD, October 26, 2020 --(



About Fortune India 500:

The Fortune India 500 is a ranking of the top 500 corporations in India compiled based on the latest sales and gross revenue figures. The list is published annually by Fortune magazine. Fortune India is Fortune's sixth international edition, following local editions for China, Turkey, Korea, Indonesia with a special edition for Greece.



About Infinite Computer Solutions:

Infinite is a global technology solution provider with headquarter at Rockville, MD. Established in 1999 with a prime focus on providing next-gen business technology solutions and product engineering services for Healthcare, Insurance, Telecom, Financial Services, Media & Publishing, Government, and Hi-Tech. With the proprietary frameworks, platforms, accelerators, and domain experts, Infinite has been solving challenges for Fortune 1000 and advancing them for new possibilities. Rockville, MD, October 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Infinite, a leading global technology company, is now a Fortune India 500 enterprise. With the current strategy of helping customers with the implementation of hybrid cloud, IoT, Platformization(TM), and product engineering in Healthcare, Telecom, Insurance & Government, Infinite have been helping enterprises for their digital transformation journey. Infinite has one of the highest market impact scores in the Everest PEAK Matrix assessment for 2020 in the Healthcare providers' digital services space.

Arun Menon

+91 9871182759



https://www.infinite.com



