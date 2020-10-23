Leonidesarts New York, Artfront Galleries, Bushwick Abbey/Iglesia Santa Cruz and the Illuminators Proudly Present "WE THE PEOPLE," a Multifaceted Virtual Exhibition

“WE THE PEOPLE.” A multifaceted virtual art exhibition featuring over 30 professional visual and performing artists from United States and around the world. Included also are works by student artists who want to express their voice. “WE THE PEOPLE” is an interdisciplinary art project that thematically is a pensive reflection of humanity's response during the unprecedented COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and a diverse array of sociopolitical issues.

“WE THE PEOPLE” is an interdisciplinary art project that thematically is a pensive reflection of humanity's response during the unprecedented COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and a diverse array of sociopolitical issues that are crucial in our current day. Ultimately this project is an artistic push to inspire the general public to vote in the upcoming 2020 general election. “WE THE PEOPLE” does not support or endorse any political party and or candidate. The main objective of the project is to express what is relevant socially and to inspire everybody to go out and exercise their right to vote. Virtual galleries, video presentations, and outdoor projections in New York and New Jersey will begin on Monday, October 21th 2020. Most events are online but the outdoor art and video projections of selected works from the show and will adhere to the rules of mask wearing and social distancing in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Please visit www.wethepeopleartshow.com for more details on the projects itinerary. “WE THE PEOPLE” has been actualized through a dedicated team of New York and New Jersey based curators consisting of Rafael Cuello (Artist/Curator & Cofounder of ArtFront Galleries), Ricardo Osmondo Francis (Artist/Curator & Gallery Director for LeonidesArts New York), Seth Ruggles Hiler (Artist/Curator), Leonides Rosa Molinar (Founder/Owner of LeonidesArts New York) and Jean Sonderand (Filmmaker & Director of Archive Culture). Artists and performers in the project are: Luis Alves, Madgy Vasstrous Basstorous, William Belan, Unico K Bermudez, George A. Bertalan, Calin Bruett, Marina Carreira, Jandy A. Carvajal, Jimmy Castillo, Chris Costan, James Curran, Martha De La Paz, Afi Ese, David Rios Ferriera, Justin Francesco, Xplore Freedom, Robert Gann, Tyra Gardner, Nikolas Soren Goodrich, Nickolas Hartman, Jason Jackson, Henry L. Jones, Oscar Klein, Krysztof Krzysztof, Ajmal Millar, Meer Musa, Bob McNulty, Sabina Mollot, Sharilyn Neidhardt, David D. Oquendo, Esther Pagan, Alejandro Ulises Perea, Carlo Quispe, Nancy Rodrigo, Lordy Rodriguez, Yovanny Saracual, Nadia Shahbaz, Elena Soterakis, Benito Valadié, Kevin Vazquez, Endigo Weirdie, Telemachus Krzysztof and Tosia Freya Krzysztof.



Please visit www.wethepeopleartshow.com for more details, information, and updates. Most importantly register and make sure your voice is heard and your vote is counted on November 3, 2020.



