Yard Card Storytellers Throughout the United States Will be Participating in Signs of Kindness on Friday, November 13, 2020, World Kindness Day

Professional yard card storytellers are encouraged to create something artsy and fun either in their yards at home or in a public place, to convey the message of kindness.

Hollywood, FL, October 28, 2020 --



On Friday, November 13, 2020, yard card storytellers throughout the United States will be participating in Signs of Kindness. The strategy is for professional yard carders to share kindness with their talents and skills on this day to the communities they serve. Even during this pandemic there is hope and kindness among us. As the yard card industry continues to grow, the top industry experts are joining forces to invite all professional yard carders to fill their neighborhoods with kindness by deploying displays on World Kindness Day. Yard card storytellers are encouraged to create something artsy and fun either in their yards at home or in a public place, to convey the message of kindness.



Some storytellers will broadcast live on their social media to showcase their talents and how they created their unique display display. This will be especially helpful for those who are unfamiliar with yard card displays. Of course, all the displays will follow distancing guidelines and those who wish to take a selfie near these signs can do so without touching or picking up germs from the signs.



Kindness means being friendly, generous, and considerate. Being kind often requires courage and strength. Kindness is an interpersonal skill. Nothing brings smiles to people’s faces like a small act of kindness. The professional yard card storytellers want to help people enjoy the signs of kindness during this challenging time.



For more information about Signs Of Kindness, please visit our event page on Facebook. Or feel free to reach out to the team coordinating this nationwide event. List of the coordinators are below.



About Branding Alliance

Working together for nearly 20 years, Lenor Ryan and Tina Acevedo have built a strong friendship and seen a lot of changes in their lives. Promotions, reorganizations, weddings, children, and milestone birthdays have been celebrated and commiserated between these South Florida residents. For years, they have dreamed of doing for themselves what they have always done for the companies they worked for — generating revenue through marketing, as well as creating tools to help small businesses captivate audiences with unique experiences. With Branding Alliance, they have finally put this dream into action. During the pandemic, this duo is turning their focus onto small businesses. Encouraging small businesses to learned to pivot through education in the safe environment of social learning. To help small business collect customer data, Lights Camera Selfies has been added to our inventory of services. This area includes a photo booth, balloon decoration and yard card messages.



Branding Alliance operates multiple Facebook Groups including Yard Cards - Grow Your Business and representing this group, Lights Camera Selfies has coordinated the nationwide yard card program Signs of Kindness.



Lenor Ryan, Yard Cards - Grow Your Business, Lenor@BrandingAlliance.net, 954-997-5410

Chris Ann Dale, Yard Card Business Network, info@yardcardbusiness.com

Elysa DeLeon, DIY Yard Card Designs, Files, Tutorials, BCBalloonsandYardCards@gmail.com

Lisa Oler, Party On Your Yard, Lisa@PartyOnYourYard.com

Nell Renee, Yard Cards 101, nellrenee@CardYourYardMiami.com

Lenor Ryan

954-997-5410



www.lightscameraselfies.com

Welcome to call, text or email



