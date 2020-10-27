PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
American Progressive Telugu Association

Press Release

Receive press releases from American Progressive Telugu Association: By Email RSS Feeds:

American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) Achieved 2020 GuideStar Gold Seal of Transparency


In 2020, APTA achieved the Gold seal of transparency from GuideStar that tracks more than 11,000 NPOs worldwide.

Palatine, IL, October 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) is pleased to receive the 2020 Gold Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, which demonstrates organization’s commitment to transparency. This is the second year in a row APTA earned the Gold Seal. GuideStar is the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations. More than 8 million visitors per year and a network of 200+ partners use GuideStar data to grow support for nonprofits.

Commitment to Transparency
In order to get the Gold Seal, APTA shared and updated important information with the public using their profile on www.guidestar.org. APTA community members can find in-depth information about organization goals, strategies, capabilities, and progress.

American Progressive Telugu Association
American Progressive Telugu Association 501(c)(3) US non-profit organization founded in 2008 in Kansas.

About GuideStar
GuideStar USA, Inc. is an information service specializing in reporting on U.S. nonprofit companies. In 2019, its database provided information on more than 2.5 million organizations. GuideStar’s mission is to revolutionize philanthropy by providing information that advances transparency, enables users to make better decisions, and encourages charitable giving.

Contact: Kiran Palla, Board Chairman
American Progressive Telugu Association
board.chair@ap-ta.org
Contact Information
American Progressive Telugu Association
Kiran Palla
847-431-0729
Contact
ap-ta.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Progressive Telugu Association
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help