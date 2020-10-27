Press Releases American Progressive Telugu Association Press Release

American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) Achieved 2020 GuideStar Gold Seal of Transparency

In 2020, APTA achieved the Gold seal of transparency from GuideStar that tracks more than 11,000 NPOs worldwide.

Palatine, IL, October 27, 2020 --(

​

Commitment to Transparency

In order to get the Gold Seal, APTA shared and updated important information with the public using their profile on www.guidestar.org. APTA community members can find in-depth information about organization goals, strategies, capabilities, and progress.



American Progressive Telugu Association

American Progressive Telugu Association 501(c)(3) US non-profit organization founded in 2008 in Kansas.



About GuideStar

GuideStar USA, Inc. is an information service specializing in reporting on U.S. nonprofit companies. In 2019, its database provided information on more than 2.5 million organizations. GuideStar’s mission is to revolutionize philanthropy by providing information that advances transparency, enables users to make better decisions, and encourages charitable giving.



Contact: Kiran Palla, Board Chairman

American Progressive Telugu Association

Kiran Palla

847-431-0729



ap-ta.org



