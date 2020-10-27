American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) Achieved 2020 GuideStar Gold Seal of Transparency

Palatine, IL, October 27, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) is pleased to receive the 2020 Gold Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, which demonstrates organization’s commitment to transparency. This is the second year in a row APTA earned the Gold Seal. GuideStar is the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations. More than 8 million visitors per year and a network of 200+ partners use GuideStar data to grow support for nonprofits.
Commitment to Transparency
In order to get the Gold Seal, APTA shared and updated important information with the public using their profile on www.guidestar.org. APTA community members can find in-depth information about organization goals, strategies, capabilities, and progress.
American Progressive Telugu Association
American Progressive Telugu Association 501(c)(3) US non-profit organization founded in 2008 in Kansas.
About GuideStar
GuideStar USA, Inc. is an information service specializing in reporting on U.S. nonprofit companies. In 2019, its database provided information on more than 2.5 million organizations. GuideStar’s mission is to revolutionize philanthropy by providing information that advances transparency, enables users to make better decisions, and encourages charitable giving.
Contact: Kiran Palla, Board Chairman
American Progressive Telugu Association
board.chair@ap-ta.org