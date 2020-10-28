Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zinrelo Press Release

Zinrelo Helps Oracle Lighting Increases Repeat Purchase Revenues by 154%

Oracle Lighting uses Zinrelo's loyalty rewards platform to increase repeat purchase revenues by 154%.

Palo Alto, CA, October 28, 2020 --(



The Oracle VIP Rewards Program offers customers multiple point earning opportunities with simple actions to create a 360-degree engagement for purchases, referrals, birthday bonus, welcome bonus and sharing on Facebook. They offer customers attractive rewards and a tier-based rewards program to accelerate the points earning capability.



The points earning activities clubbed with targeted marketing campaigns ensured that the engagement remained high. The targeted loyalty email campaigns witnessed an open rate 2.44 times higher than the industry average. Additionally, the click rate was 11.26X higher than industry average. This proved that the customer engagement was extremely high which led to an increase in customer retention. Over the year, the retention rate further increased by 71.4%.



“Our customers are more loyal because we can engage with them better through the Loyalty Rewards Program,” commented Sandy Crespo-Mossi, Operations Manager at Oracle Lighting, “Every part of the loyalty program was designed carefully to achieve maximum results. The loyalty program has helped us boost our repeat purchase revenues by 154%.”



The loyalty program also resulted in a 9.88% increase in average order value (AOV). This AOV increase combined with the 71.4% increase in customer retention led to a 154% increase in repeat purchase revenue.



“Loyalty ensures that your customers do not go to competition, and this results in repeat business,” said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo. “Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform can unlock key aspects of the business to maximize revenue potential. This is helping businesses to achieve short term and long-term growth.”



About Oracle Lighting:

Oracle Lighting has been producing automotive lighting components since 1999. They have received accolades from numerous organizations for their business practices including being listed on the Inc500 list of the Fastest Growing Businesses in the USA for the past 8 years consecutively, winning the 2012 Bronze Stevie Award for consumer products company of the year, and most recently being named The Small Business Administration's exporter of the year, Small Business Champion by the U.S. Senate small business and entrepreneurship committee.



About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioral and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.



Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.



