DRmare 2020 Halloween Party – Get Free Gifts and Big Discount Off

DRmare Software, an innovative multimedia solution provider, rolls out its 2020 Halloween sales party for its main products at free and enjoy big discount off, which will not come to an end until Nov. 10th, 2020.

Huntington Beach, CA, November 03, 2020 --



During the promotion season, any customer can play the game or write a positive product review to get free gifts. Or directly use the discount link to purchase the product. Get Audio Capture at a big discount at up to 60% off and get DRmare other popular products like Tidal Music Converter, Audio Converter, M4V Converter and Spotify Music Converter at 40% off discount.



This promotion is divided into the following four parts:



Knock the Grave to Get a Trick or Win a Treat



In the part of playing games, any customer can get a chance to knock the grave to win a treat or get a trick. To play the games, users can get prizes of iTunes Gift Card, single license of DRmare Spotify Music Converter, DRmare Tidal Music Converter or DRmare Audio Converter. Besides, users can share DRmare’s Halloween sales page to their Facebook and Twitter account to get one more chance to knock.



Enjoy 60% Off to Buy Audio Capture



To enjoy this discount, just hit on “Buy Now” button to order for DRmare Audio Capture.



This tool can help users to record and download Halloween songs from music streaming services, video websites, local media player, etc. on their computers. And it can convert the audios to plain audio formats with high quality so that users can stream to any devices or platforms for offline playback.



Get Up to 40% Off for Other Singles



There are four other singles that DRmare offers in the Halloween sales party. Users can enjoy the discount and buy them directly via the ‘Buy Now’ button.



These tools can convert and download Halloween movies and music from Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, iTunes to common audios and movies, so that users can enjoy the Halloween movies and music on any devices and platforms with their families and friends with ease.



1. DRmare Spotify Music Converter - 35% Off

2. DRmare Audio Converter - 30% Off

3. DRmare M4V Converter - 40% Off

4. DRmare Tidal Music Converter - 35% Off



Free Halloween Gift for Special Needs



For users who don’t like the coupon codes that DRmare offers or didn’t get a Halloween treat, DRmare allows users to review and get free license.



To get it, users need to review one of DRmare products they like and screencast the review to DRmare support (support@drmare.com). After the review approved, they will get the free license of their favorite DRmare products.



“To thank old customers and welcome new users, we roll out the biggest discount on our powerful products,” said Dave, the Sales Manager of DRmare Software. “And we sincerely hope our customers can enjoy themselves with these tools in this special Halloween holiday season,” Dave added.



For more details, please visit the promotion page online and pick up the desired software: https://www.drmare.com/special/2020-halloween-sales/



About DRmare Software



DRmare Software is a leading software developer in the multimedia industry, which focuses on video and audio encoding and recording technology. Until now, it has developed and created lots of professional and excellent video converter, music converters and audio capture, which can download and convert iTunes movies, Spotify Music, Tidal Music, Apple Music, etc. to MP4, MP3, AAC and other common audio formats. With these products, it will make digital life more convenient and let everyone enjoy digital multimedia life easier.



Bob Wilson

16701 Beach Blvd.

Huntington Beach, CA,92647

