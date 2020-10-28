Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bomberbot Press Release

Receive press releases from Bomberbot: By Email RSS Feeds: Coderise Acquires Bomberbot to Prepare a Digitally Skilled Next Global Generation

Miami, FL, October 28, 2020 --(



“Bomberbot and Coderise share the belief that digital skills and basic programming knowledge are crucial in today’s digitized society. Together we can expand our reach and impact to teach coming generations the digital skills they require to become successful citizens,” says Coderise’s founder Andres Barreto, who is also one of Bomberbot’s earliest investors.



Founded in 2014 in the Netherlands by Colombian Cristian Bello, Bomberbot has brought digital skills to children in the Netherlands through an extensive range of both school programs and after school activities. Their school programs aim to help students develop digital skills through a curriculum for both primary and secondary schools. Bello about the acquisition: “We’ve always been ambitious. In the Netherlands, we have brought digital skills to more than 175.000 children through our school programs and after school activities. Working with Coderise to bring our successful programs to the USA and Latin America is a great opportunity for Bomberbot and Codrise and our mission: bring digital skills to girls and boys around the globe.”



Coderise already offers an extensive range of programs available for students of all ages: a one and two-year program provides students from the age of 18 the opportunity to become the best programmers through a Full-Stack engineering program. An extracurricular program for students in high school teaches HTML, CSS and Javascript to students of the age of 15-18 years.



With Bomberbot’s experience and expertise in digital skills, the new program, which is based on the curriculum Bomberbot offers for primary and secondary students, will reach out to a new age group for Coderise: students in middle school from the age of 12-15 years old.



About the program

The Bomberbot program aims to teach students media literacy and computational thinking. With the threats of endless screen time, personal data available to companies through social media, cyberbullying and the risks of hackers, media literacy is extremely important. Younger generations should be aware of both the opportunities and the dangers of (social) media.



Students will also develop basic programming knowledge and computational thinking skills by solving logic-based puzzles with visual programming blocks. They will also develop soft skills such as creativity, communication, and working together through developing their own online games with visual code blocks.



About Bomberbot

Bomberbot is an innovative education company founded in the Netherlands in 2014 by Cristian Bello. It is Bomberbot’s mission to empower all girls and boys around the world with the necessary digital skills by providing accessible and engaging solutions for teaching and learning 21st-century skills.



About Coderise

Coderise was founded in Florida in 2012 by Andres Barreto to solve a problem he observed while being a Colombian immigrant entrepreneur in the USA; digital technology is a driven force for economic development but not everybody has access to learn those 21st-century skills. Coderise offers programming bootcamps for teenagers in Latin America, later expanded to offer alternative college education for adults joining forces with Holberton School from Silicon Valley and now is expanding its presence to the USA and Europe with the acquisition of Studio Krok BV, the hounding company of Bomberbot. Miami, FL, October 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Coderise, an organization focused on providing upward social mobility to the underprivileged communities through software programming education, announces an expansion of their range of programs. The new Bomberbot program aims to teach middle school students digital skills through an extracurricular program. This latest addition to Coderise’s programs is the result of the acquisition of Bomberbot, a social enterprise founded in 2014 in the Netherlands with the mission to bring digital skills and computer science skills to all girls and boys worldwide.“Bomberbot and Coderise share the belief that digital skills and basic programming knowledge are crucial in today’s digitized society. Together we can expand our reach and impact to teach coming generations the digital skills they require to become successful citizens,” says Coderise’s founder Andres Barreto, who is also one of Bomberbot’s earliest investors.Founded in 2014 in the Netherlands by Colombian Cristian Bello, Bomberbot has brought digital skills to children in the Netherlands through an extensive range of both school programs and after school activities. Their school programs aim to help students develop digital skills through a curriculum for both primary and secondary schools. Bello about the acquisition: “We’ve always been ambitious. In the Netherlands, we have brought digital skills to more than 175.000 children through our school programs and after school activities. Working with Coderise to bring our successful programs to the USA and Latin America is a great opportunity for Bomberbot and Codrise and our mission: bring digital skills to girls and boys around the globe.”Coderise already offers an extensive range of programs available for students of all ages: a one and two-year program provides students from the age of 18 the opportunity to become the best programmers through a Full-Stack engineering program. An extracurricular program for students in high school teaches HTML, CSS and Javascript to students of the age of 15-18 years.With Bomberbot’s experience and expertise in digital skills, the new program, which is based on the curriculum Bomberbot offers for primary and secondary students, will reach out to a new age group for Coderise: students in middle school from the age of 12-15 years old.About the programThe Bomberbot program aims to teach students media literacy and computational thinking. With the threats of endless screen time, personal data available to companies through social media, cyberbullying and the risks of hackers, media literacy is extremely important. Younger generations should be aware of both the opportunities and the dangers of (social) media.Students will also develop basic programming knowledge and computational thinking skills by solving logic-based puzzles with visual programming blocks. They will also develop soft skills such as creativity, communication, and working together through developing their own online games with visual code blocks.About BomberbotBomberbot is an innovative education company founded in the Netherlands in 2014 by Cristian Bello. It is Bomberbot’s mission to empower all girls and boys around the world with the necessary digital skills by providing accessible and engaging solutions for teaching and learning 21st-century skills.About CoderiseCoderise was founded in Florida in 2012 by Andres Barreto to solve a problem he observed while being a Colombian immigrant entrepreneur in the USA; digital technology is a driven force for economic development but not everybody has access to learn those 21st-century skills. Coderise offers programming bootcamps for teenagers in Latin America, later expanded to offer alternative college education for adults joining forces with Holberton School from Silicon Valley and now is expanding its presence to the USA and Europe with the acquisition of Studio Krok BV, the hounding company of Bomberbot. Contact Information Bomberbot

Maxime van Trier

+31(0)20305826



bomberbot.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bomberbot Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend