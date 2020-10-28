Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: UpsideLMS becomes the Only Indian Company to be named on Training Industry’s Top 20 LMS List

UpsideLMS, a leading provider of AI Learning Management System (LMS), made it to the coveted list of Top 20 Learning Management Companies of 2020 by Training Industry, making it the only Indian company to be listed on a global scale.

Pune, India, October 28, 2020 --(



The popular list identifies leading LMS providers across the globe that deliver exceptional corporate learning experiences by leveraging the latest technology, diverse set of training features, and robust analytical capabilities. Selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20™ LMS Companies List was based on the following criteria:

• Quality of LMS user and administrative services

• Industry visibility, innovation and impact

• Number and strength of clients

• Geographic reach

• Company size and growth potential



“This year’s Top 20 Learning Management System (LMS) Companies List presents a strong set of industry leaders in the learning technologies market,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “These companies continue to focus on the user experience through innovative features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, social learning capabilities, and personalization. Learning administrators are fully equipped with robust reporting and analytic features, while learners also receive meaningful feedback on their progress.”



“We are truly honoured to be recognized by Training Industry for our tireless efforts in delivering engaging and meaningful learning experiences to more than 1.5 million learners worldwide. Clients around the globe continue to turn to UpsideLMS to transform their digital learning and effectively manage their L&D programs,” said Amit Gautam, CEO of UpsideLMS.



Innovation and UpsideLMS go hand-in-hand. The company’s mission is to continuously research and develop cutting-edge learn-tech solutions for enterprises and SMBs alike. This includes delivering robust AI and integration functionalities, taking the learning experience to the next level.



“2020 has been a tricky year given the pandemic situation. However, UpsideLMS stood true to its mission and was unwavering through the turbulence. We continued to innovate and upgrade our platform adding some of the most advanced and sort-out features that a learning platform should have. Credited to our excellent Sales and Marketing team, we attracted many marquee clients to our list. We have always kept a customer-focused approach and no matter the situation, will continue to do so by assisting them to orchestrate memorable learning experiences for their employees,” added Amit.



The list of top 20 Learning Management System (LMS) Companies of 2020 is available for viewing here https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/learning-technologies/2020-top-learning-management-system-lms-companies



About Training Industry

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



