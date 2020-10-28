Africa Mining Forum Announces Impressive Speaker Line-Up for November

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Africa Mining Forum Press Release

The upcoming Africa Mining Forum Digital Event has a who’s who of the mining sector lined up for its long-awaited digital programme, ranging from successful mining operators to vital institutional partners.

Kigali, Rwanda, October 28, 2020 --(



The opening keynote session will unpack the theme: “The next smart move: COVID-19 recovery plan to stimulate investment into mining exploration in Africa.”



The organisers have confirmed the widely respected industry expert Sheila Khama, Non-Executive Director, Consultant and Minerals, Oil and Gas Policy Advisor to chair these leading experts in the discussion:



• H.E Francis Gatare, CEO, Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, Rwanda

• Emma Wade-Smith OBE, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for Africa, UK Department of Trade, South Africa

• Jörgen Sandström, Head of Mining and Metals Industry, World Economic Forum, Switzerland

• Hubert Danso, CEO and Vice Chairman, Africa Investor, South Africa

Comprehensive digital line-up



“Africa Mining Forum, is a premium mining investment tool providing a unique opportunity for junior miners and investors seeking opportunities in African emerging as well as mature mining markets,” says event manager Elodie Delagneau.



“The current pandemic has undoubtedly exposed some weaknesses and vulnerabilities of the supply value chain and will force miners to anticipate and mitigate price volatility and downturns in the future to encourage investors’ decision making.



“In partnership with our media partner, Mining Review Africa, our programme helps to address these uncertainties.”



“What COVID-19 has made clear, is that there has never been a more critical time to work together to support our employees and local communities,” explains William Witham, CEO of AAMEG, the Australia-Africa Minerals & Energy Group, a returning supporting association and speaker.



“Looking ahead, collaboration between government, civil society and the private sector will play an important role in helping African economies and supply chains rebuild. The mining industry will have a crucial role to play in responsibly producing the metals and minerals needed to aid economic recovery and continue the transition to a low-carbon economy.”



Africa Mining Forum’s five-day, comprehensive digital line-up will include:

• 12 Strategic Spotlights

• Women in Mining • Ministerial Forum

• Matchmaking

• Mining Market Place



Some of the focus areas of the Spotlight sessions:

- The Africa/Australia mining connection: What do investors have in mind?

- Beyond gold: West Africa’s potential to feed the emerging battery metals market

- “Made in Africa": Building a solid beneficiation industry to deliver better return on investment

- Managing ESG Compliance and Investor Expectations

- Reshaping energy capital flows to drive positive investment into mining

- Raising lucrative capital for juniors in Africa

- Dive into mining jurisdictions: What do you know about Guinea?

- Attracting responsible mining and natural resources investment in the Great Lakes region in a pandemic environment



Speakers to look out for in November:

• Solomon Asamoah, Vice President for Infrastructure, Private Sector and Regional Integration, World Bank, Ghana

• Kojo Busia, Non-Executive Director, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., former Chief of Natural Resources Management and former Head of African Mineral Development Center (AMDC) at the UNECA

• Amb. Huang Xia, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region, Kenya

• Amb. Yasir Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, Deputy Executive Secretary, International Conference on the Great Lakes region, Burundi

• Veronica Cody, Great Lakes Regional Coordinator, EEAS, EU, Belgium

• Adam Edelman, Partner l M&A - Corporate, Norton Rose Fullbright, Australia

• Ben Gargett, Australia – Africa Practice Leader l CFO Advisory, PwC Australia

• Bernard Michael Aylward, CEO, Kodal Minerals, Australia

• Tresor Chovu, CEO, Cactus Investments, UK

• Rudolph de Bruin, Partner, AMED Funds, South Africa

• Terence Lyons, CEO, TSC – The Stakeholder Company, Singapore

• Errol Smart, MD and CEO, Orion Minerals, Australia

• Lianming Sun, Director of Office, Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO), Ethiopia

• Tony Harwood, President and CEO, Montero Mining, South Africa

• Brian Menell, CEO, TechMet, UK

• Peter Major, Director: Mining, Mergence Corporate Solutions, South Africa



Industry support

Aldango Gold Refinery is the returning diamond sponsor for the Africa Mining Forum Digital Event, while LuNa Smelter is once again the gold sponsor. The event is also supported by bronze sponsors Basil Read, GTK and HTDS.



About Africa Mining Forum

Earlier this year the mining industry gained an exciting new multi-touchpoint partner when Africa Mining Forum transformed into a year-round platform, providing engagement and content for 365 days a year, covering all corners of the continent’s junior mining activities and opportunities.



This mining investment platform has its roots in the very successful East & Central Africa Mining Forum, which took place in Kigali last year, hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB).



Event organiser Clarion Events Africa is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. 