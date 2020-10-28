Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

Receive press releases from GeoComm: By Email RSS Feeds: GeoComm Retained by Cook County Illinois to Take Their GIS Data to the Next Level with GeoComm GIS Data Hub

St. Cloud, MN, October 28, 2020 --(



As the State of Illinois prepares for Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GeoComm GIS Data Hub empowers Cook County public safety agencies to quickly validate their GIS and related data against industry standards. Through this on-demand automated process, their GIS data lifecycle will be managed for NG9-1-1 GIS data validation, data merging, reporting, and provisioning. In addition, GeoComm GIS Data Hub provides a way for local GIS data maintainers to maintain the GIS data in their native schema and transform the data into a seamless GIS dataset.



Cook County joins a vast network of over 1,500 jurisdictions throughout the country utilizing GeoComm GIS Data Hub to manage their GIS data lifecycle which is a cloud-based solution and the central element of GeoComm’s complete integrated 9-1-1 GIS data workflow process toolset.



To learn more about GeoComm GIS Data Hub visit https://geo-comm.com/gis-data-hub/



About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence ™, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include thirteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com St. Cloud, MN, October 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm is excited to announce they have been selected by the Cook County ETSB to provide GeoComm GIS Data Hub for GIS data insights to help 9-1-1 authorities within Cook County achieve public safety grade GIS.As the State of Illinois prepares for Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GeoComm GIS Data Hub empowers Cook County public safety agencies to quickly validate their GIS and related data against industry standards. Through this on-demand automated process, their GIS data lifecycle will be managed for NG9-1-1 GIS data validation, data merging, reporting, and provisioning. In addition, GeoComm GIS Data Hub provides a way for local GIS data maintainers to maintain the GIS data in their native schema and transform the data into a seamless GIS dataset.Cook County joins a vast network of over 1,500 jurisdictions throughout the country utilizing GeoComm GIS Data Hub to manage their GIS data lifecycle which is a cloud-based solution and the central element of GeoComm’s complete integrated 9-1-1 GIS data workflow process toolset.To learn more about GeoComm GIS Data Hub visit https://geo-comm.com/gis-data-hub/About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence ™, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include thirteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com Contact Information GeoComm

Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GeoComm