Innovating Partners Releases New People Strategy Service to Help Organizations Align People and Their Business Strategy

Innovating Partners LLC announces they released their new People Strategy service to help organizations to use a data driven approach to evaluate their teams and align them to meet the business objectives with an actionable communications and work plan.

Orlando, FL, October 28, 2020 --(



In this rapidly-evolving COVID economy, resetting the business goals, realigning individuals, teams, and organizations has become some of the most important actions that currently business leaders face. Reorganizations, transformations, uncertainty, remote work - all impact your organization’s ability to achieve its objectives. That’s because each of these significantly impact people. The people are who execute your strategies.



“One of the top reasons for organizations and projects fail, is not having the right team on board or the misalignment of the resources to the needs of the project or the business,” said Michael Queralt, Chief Innovation Officer for the Innovating Partners. “Our new service is focused on using data combined with our years of experience and our methodology to address the team composition and develop an action plan to communicate and work together.”



The new service comprises of individual behavior assessments, with an aggregation of the team and review of the business objectives. Creating an actionable plan for organizations to use as a framework for communication, interaction and management.



The service is the first one that has been develop in partnership with HR Options using tools from Predictive Index, and complements the current offerings focused on providing tools and coaching for organizations to develop sustainable business models that scale and produce positive revenue results.



The new service rolls out this week with a lunch and learn event on Wednesday 10/28 at 12 and it will be open to a limited number of organizations, as the service opens up for early adopters. Orlando, FL, October 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today Innovating Partners LLC announces the release of their new People Strategy service to help organizations use a data driven approach to improve teams in their communications and be aligned to the objectives of the business.In this rapidly-evolving COVID economy, resetting the business goals, realigning individuals, teams, and organizations has become some of the most important actions that currently business leaders face. Reorganizations, transformations, uncertainty, remote work - all impact your organization’s ability to achieve its objectives. That’s because each of these significantly impact people. The people are who execute your strategies.“One of the top reasons for organizations and projects fail, is not having the right team on board or the misalignment of the resources to the needs of the project or the business,” said Michael Queralt, Chief Innovation Officer for the Innovating Partners. “Our new service is focused on using data combined with our years of experience and our methodology to address the team composition and develop an action plan to communicate and work together.”The new service comprises of individual behavior assessments, with an aggregation of the team and review of the business objectives. Creating an actionable plan for organizations to use as a framework for communication, interaction and management.The service is the first one that has been develop in partnership with HR Options using tools from Predictive Index, and complements the current offerings focused on providing tools and coaching for organizations to develop sustainable business models that scale and produce positive revenue results.The new service rolls out this week with a lunch and learn event on Wednesday 10/28 at 12 and it will be open to a limited number of organizations, as the service opens up for early adopters.