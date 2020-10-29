Kanfit Offers 3D Printing of Aluminum Parts for the Aerospace Industry Through Its Sister Company Kanfit3D

Press Releases Kanfit Press Release

Kanfit Ltd., now offers additive manufacturing of aluminum parts through its sister company Kanfit3D.

"Our new SLM system has a state of the art high power laser system that reduces the cost per part, while advanced sensors and additional systems ensure best in class processing conditions to deliver highly consistent, top performance additive manufacturing parts," remarked Zachy Shtamler, COO of Kanfit3D. "Our advanced capabilities will allow us to shorten delivery times for products from one month, for example, to five days."



"We are very excited about the new opportunities that this new system opens up for us," said Shachar Fine, Kanfit EVP of Business Development, Marketing and Sales. "Being able to offer AM aluminum manufacturing is another example of how Kanfit pioneers new technological processes to benefit our customers."



Together, both Kanfit3D and Kanfit Ltd. hope to expand into new aerospace and medical sectors, including home defense, and custom-made medical fixtures and devices.



The SLM 280 system was installed remotely in a joint effort between Kanfit3D's technical team and SLM Solutions, Germany via telephone video conferencing due to the travel restrictions imposed by COVID-19.



About Kanfit

Kanfit is a build-to-spec/print aerospace engineering company offering full service solutions—from product specification or 3D model to prototype to serial production. Kanfit manufactures and integrates primary and detailed parts, subassemblies and ready to fly assemblies made from composites and metals.



About Kanfit3D

