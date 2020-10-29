Litigation Attorney Monica Schmucker Elected to Friends of Lovers Key Board of Directors



Schmucker is a compassionate advocate for her clients involved in insurance litigation, with a specific focus in the defense of negligence, personal injury, premises liability, vehicle negligence, and wrongful death claims. She embraces the opportunity each case brings to think outside the box and develop a customized litigation strategy to protect the interests and support the goals of her clients.



Schmucker was featured in one of Arianna Huffington’s publications, Authority Magazine, in the article “How Attorney Monica Schmucker Tackles The Extreme Work Life Balance Of Being A Woman Business Leader During Covid-19.” She was also recognized by Best Lawyers in America as “One to Watch” in 2021. Schmucker is a member of the Lee County Bar Association and Lee County Association for Women’s Lawyers.



Schmucker received her undergraduate degree from Florida International University and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School (cum laude). She may be reached at monica.schmucker@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1181.



Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



