New Visual Indication IP69K Stainless Steel Compression Latch from EMKA

The new EMKA IP69K compression latch in stainless steel with visual status indication suits railway and other special vehicle applications. This allows for distanced observation of the lock status – whether the lock is open or closed – by virtue of a cover which is linked to the lock.

The lid of the new EMKA compression lock is spring-mounted and snaps shut automatically only when closed. If the lock is turned by 25 degrees or more, the lid remains open at an angle of 90 degrees. A clearly visible opening indicator then appears on the inside of the lid: a red area with the EMKA logo. On trains, for example, railway personnel can see from a distance as soon as a door or flap is not completely closed.



