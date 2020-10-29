Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Receive press releases from Operation Food Search: By Email RSS Feeds: Operation Food Search Recognized as One of the Nation's Top Independent Food Banks

Food Bank News ranks St. Louis nonprofit based upon revenue and local support.

St. Louis, MO, October 29, 2020 --(



Food Bank News, which provides news and information to people on the front lines of solving hunger, is the first and only publication to acknowledge the critical role that food banks play in the wellness and livelihood of millions of people living in the U.S.



OFS typically distributes food to 200,000 people per month. In the past eight months, OFS supplied an additional 1.5 million meals plus more than 500,000 pounds of produce in the St. Louis region as part of its COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan. The nonprofit’s free meal distribution program serves the region’s children and families who need food assistance.



“It is both an honor and a privilege to be recognized in our industry by such a noteworthy trade publication,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director at OFS. “Our organization has served as a lifeline to our area’s residents during this pandemic and, through our programs and services, we will continue to support our community until the issue of hunger has been eliminated.”



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, October 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, was named one of the top five independent food banks in the nation based on revenue by Food Bank News. OFS ranked fifth in the publication’s Top 100 independent food banks with a revenue of $39 million in FY 2019.Food Bank News, which provides news and information to people on the front lines of solving hunger, is the first and only publication to acknowledge the critical role that food banks play in the wellness and livelihood of millions of people living in the U.S.OFS typically distributes food to 200,000 people per month. In the past eight months, OFS supplied an additional 1.5 million meals plus more than 500,000 pounds of produce in the St. Louis region as part of its COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan. The nonprofit’s free meal distribution program serves the region’s children and families who need food assistance.“It is both an honor and a privilege to be recognized in our industry by such a noteworthy trade publication,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director at OFS. “Our organization has served as a lifeline to our area’s residents during this pandemic and, through our programs and services, we will continue to support our community until the issue of hunger has been eliminated.”Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operation Food Search