Registration Opens for Future Soldier Technology 2021

SMi Group Reports: The7th annual Future Soldier Technology conference will take place as a virtual conference over the 9th and 10th March 2021.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, October 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Building on the huge success of its six previous years, SMi Group are delighted to announce that Future Soldier Technology will return on 9th - 10th March 2021 as a virtual event to discuss Soldier Modernisation Programmes, and explore how these projects are driving infantry capabilities into the future and making the dismounted soldier more lethal, protected and ready to fight in the challenging conditions of the modern-day battlefield.As the only conference dedicated to future soldier technology, this event will facilitate a unique gathering of senior officers and programme managers who are seeking to enhance their programmes, as well as senior experts from within the defence industry.Registration is now open. Bookings are free for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom1The 2021 agenda will contain updates and insight on soldier modernisation programmes, and will explore key capability areas, with briefings from speakers from 10 different nations: the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands.2021 Presentations Covering Programme Updates:1) "Acquiring Dismounted Infantry Technology in Support of Dismounted Soldier Operations"Mr. Nick Taylor CEng FIMechE MAPM RPP, Head of Soldier, Training and Special Projects, DE&S, UK Ministry of Defence"Optimising Soldier Modernisation Through the Work of the Infantry Trials and Development Unit and TommyWorks"2) Lieutenant Colonel Andy Locke, Commanding Officer, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army and Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Davies, SO1 Soldier Systems, British Army HQ3) "Maximising Lethality and Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Through Enhanced Weapon Optics"Colonel Frédéric Edel, Director, Infantry Development Directorate, French Armed Forces4) "Optimising The German Dismounted Soldier – Infanterist Der Zukunft - Extended System (IdZ-ES)"Lieutenant Colonel Simon Wierzbicki, Project Manager IdZ-ES, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support5) "LCG DSS Future View of NATO Soldier System Development"Major Magnus Hallberg, LCG DSS Chairman, NATO / Swedish Armed ForcesThe event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom1Future Soldier Technology 20219th – 10th March 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by: Glenair, blackned GmbH and Bren-TronicsSponsorship is open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at Future Soldier Technology 2021, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

