Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: '60s Flashback, X-Men Animated, Land of the Lost Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook

"Toys of Terror" Producer/Director Also Featured; Emily Swallow Kicks Off Virtual Photo Ops; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe.

Los Angeles, CA, October 29, 2020 --(



In addition, Emily Swallow will participate in the first “Wizard World Virtual Photo Ops” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by live video chats at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.



The above are in addition to the previously announced Wizard World Virtual Experiences. On Halloween, get spooky with “Game of Thrones” headliners Julian Glover, Ian McElhinney, Ian Beattie, Clive Russell and Murray McArthur at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. November continues strong with “Starship Troopers” Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer and Jake Busey on Saturday, November 7 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed the next day, Monday, November 8, with Brande Roderick and Angelica Bridges from “Baywatch” saving the day at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. And on Monday, Nov. 9, fans can join Pin-Ups For Vets founder Gina Elise and her military veteran ambassadors for a live Q&A celebrating Veterans Day beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, benefiting the veterans charity.



Then it’s the triumphant (for one smart winner) of “Last Fan Standing,” the nerdy trivia show hosted by Bruce Campbell, on Thursday, November 12 beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT ($10 to play, free to watch).



During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Friday, October 30, Toys of Terror, writer/producer Dana Gould, director Nicholas Verso · 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT (note: panel only, no chats/videos/autographs for these guests)



Saturday, October 31, "Game of Thrones," Julian Glover, Ian McElhinney, Ian Beattie, Clive Russell, Miltos Yerolemou, Murray McArthur · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Sunday, November 1, "60s Flashback," Mary Wilson (The Supremes), Jerry Mathers ("Leave it to Beaver"), Stanley Livingston ("My Three Sons"), Tina Cole ("My Three Sons"), Dawn Lyn ("My Three Sons") · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Saturday, November 7, "X-Men Animated," (Panel #1): Chris Potter (Gambit; Heartland), Lenore Zann (Rogue), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), George Buza (Beast) · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Saturday, November 7, "X-Men Animated," (Panel #2): Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Ron Rubin (Morph), Chris Britton (Mr. Sinister), Larry Houston (artist/producer/director) · 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT



Saturday, November 7, "Starship Troopers," Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Jake Busey · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Saturday, November 7, "Land of the Lost," Kathy Coleman, Wesley Eure, Phil Paley · 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT



Sunday, November 8, "Baywatch," Brande Roderick, Angelica Bridges· 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Monday, November 9, "Veterans Day Celebration," featuring Pin-Ups for Vets charity founder Gina Elisa and military veteran ambassadors Jennifer Marshall (Navy), Linsay Rousseau (Army), Megan Martine (Marines) and Shannon Corbeil (Air Force) · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Thursday, November 12, "Last Fan Standing," Game Show hosted by Bruce Campbell · 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Los Angeles, CA, October 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) brings more “Wizard World Virtual Experiences” (www.wizardworldvirtual.com) featuring stars of iconic franchises across its digital video platforms in the coming weeks. On Friday, writer/producer Dana Gould and director Nicholas Verso of the new Warner Bros. film Toys of Terror discuss the movie and their other works, beginning at 6:15 p.m ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. Then on Sunday it’s a “‘60s Flashback” featuring an array of stars from that swinging decade, including “The Supremes” singer Mary Wilson, “Leave it to Beaver” star Jerry Mathers, and the “My Three Sons” trio of Stanley Livingston, Tina Cole and Dawn Lyn at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. On Saturday, November 7, voice actors from “X-Men the Animated Series,” Cal Dodd, Chris Potter, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Ron Rubin and Chris Britton, and producer/director Larry Houston will divide up for two panels, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT then at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Later that day, original "Land of the Lost" headliners Kathy Coleman, Wesley Eure and Phil Paley take to the virtual stage at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.In addition, Emily Swallow will participate in the first “Wizard World Virtual Photo Ops” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by live video chats at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.The above are in addition to the previously announced Wizard World Virtual Experiences. On Halloween, get spooky with “Game of Thrones” headliners Julian Glover, Ian McElhinney, Ian Beattie, Clive Russell and Murray McArthur at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. November continues strong with “Starship Troopers” Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer and Jake Busey on Saturday, November 7 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed the next day, Monday, November 8, with Brande Roderick and Angelica Bridges from “Baywatch” saving the day at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. And on Monday, Nov. 9, fans can join Pin-Ups For Vets founder Gina Elise and her military veteran ambassadors for a live Q&A celebrating Veterans Day beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, benefiting the veterans charity.Then it’s the triumphant (for one smart winner) of “Last Fan Standing,” the nerdy trivia show hosted by Bruce Campbell, on Thursday, November 12 beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT ($10 to play, free to watch).During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.As part of the events, fans across the globe can:Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desiredPurchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photoPricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.Upcoming Wizard World Virtual ExperiencesFriday, October 30, Toys of Terror, writer/producer Dana Gould, director Nicholas Verso · 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT (note: panel only, no chats/videos/autographs for these guests)Saturday, October 31, "Game of Thrones," Julian Glover, Ian McElhinney, Ian Beattie, Clive Russell, Miltos Yerolemou, Murray McArthur · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PTSunday, November 1, "60s Flashback," Mary Wilson (The Supremes), Jerry Mathers ("Leave it to Beaver"), Stanley Livingston ("My Three Sons"), Tina Cole ("My Three Sons"), Dawn Lyn ("My Three Sons") · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PTSaturday, November 7, "X-Men Animated," (Panel #1): Chris Potter (Gambit; Heartland), Lenore Zann (Rogue), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), George Buza (Beast) · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PTSaturday, November 7, "X-Men Animated," (Panel #2): Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Ron Rubin (Morph), Chris Britton (Mr. Sinister), Larry Houston (artist/producer/director) · 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PTSaturday, November 7, "Starship Troopers," Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Jake Busey · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PTSaturday, November 7, "Land of the Lost," Kathy Coleman, Wesley Eure, Phil Paley · 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PTSunday, November 8, "Baywatch," Brande Roderick, Angelica Bridges· 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PTMonday, November 9, "Veterans Day Celebration," featuring Pin-Ups for Vets charity founder Gina Elisa and military veteran ambassadors Jennifer Marshall (Navy), Linsay Rousseau (Army), Megan Martine (Marines) and Shannon Corbeil (Air Force) · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PTThursday, November 12, "Last Fan Standing," Game Show hosted by Bruce Campbell · 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Contact Information Wizard World, Inc.

Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend