Concertex Provides Comfort with Plume

A vinyl upholstery pattern that balances softness with strength.

Reminiscent of feather and fern, Plume’s organic motif lends the 52” upholstery pattern a lighter than air appearance. The digitally printed vinyl’s soothing design mimics the striking repetitions found in nature. Boasting over 250,000 double rubs and offering a Graffiti-Free finishing, Plume is bleach clean­able for a wide range of applications. Offered in six calming colorways, the design is mildly embossed for added interest. Plume’s elegant style effortlessly blends in with senior living facilities, waiting room lobbies, and brings comfort into the workplace.



Technology is the foundation of Concertex’s approach to product design and development. Established in 2010, the brand leads the industry in material innovation and embraces the courage to change. Today the line has expanded to include six product categories; Textiles, Coated Fabrics, Wallcovering, Wall Tiles, Outdoor, and Acoustic Solutions. Fresh and original, Concertex is dedicated to developing performance driven product that will revolutionize the hospitality, healthcare, and contract markets. Northvale, NJ, October 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Calling on the recent demand for comfort in design, Concer­tex has transformed the traditional characteristics of coated fabrics with a new digital print named Plume. The peaceful pattern joins the performance driven line with grace. Designed to mimic the beautiful, tactile qualities of a woven, Plume resembles the look of a textile while upholding the high-performance, bleach cleanable qualities of a vinyl.Reminiscent of feather and fern, Plume’s organic motif lends the 52” upholstery pattern a lighter than air appearance. The digitally printed vinyl’s soothing design mimics the striking repetitions found in nature. Boasting over 250,000 double rubs and offering a Graffiti-Free finishing, Plume is bleach clean­able for a wide range of applications. Offered in six calming colorways, the design is mildly embossed for added interest. Plume’s elegant style effortlessly blends in with senior living facilities, waiting room lobbies, and brings comfort into the workplace.About the Company:Technology is the foundation of Concertex’s approach to product design and development. Established in 2010, the brand leads the industry in material innovation and embraces the courage to change. Today the line has expanded to include six product categories; Textiles, Coated Fabrics, Wallcovering, Wall Tiles, Outdoor, and Acoustic Solutions. Fresh and original, Concertex is dedicated to developing performance driven product that will revolutionize the hospitality, healthcare, and contract markets. Contact Information Concertex

