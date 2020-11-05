Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC. Press Release

Receive press releases from Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC.: By Email RSS Feeds: Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC Book Release: Memoir, "As Thyself" by Nia

The memoir is written by Nia Jovan Andrews, a Chicago business owner, who is sharing her self love journey.

Chicago, IL, November 05, 2020 --(



Nia Jovan Andrews, 37, is re-releasing her memoirs "As Thyself" by Nia. The book journeys through her life experiences, showing how she took the failures, heartbreak and disappointments as opportunities to become a better person. "As Thyself" by Nia chronicles many of Nia’s personal experiences that helped her get to a place where she realized that she needed to self-evaluate to live her life self-aware, gaining an understanding that what she brings to any situation or relationship can affect the temperature of that experience. She says, “Many young adults will not take ownership over what they bring, because sometimes they don’t realize that they’re operating in bad behaviors, because they won’t dig deep enough to recognize their issues; that was me!” She added, “I thought I was right about everything, I was very close-minded, selfish and hungry for success, which is a recipe for disaster. I needed to be saved from myself (lol). I see many of my peers on that same path and if I can help them in their early twenties, great, but I see them over thirty making some of the mistakes I made when I was twenty, especially in romantic relationships, I mean, that is still a work-in-progress, but since I became more open-minded, I’m not making decisions with bad information.”



This memoir will reveal many of those moments where she was operating in immaturity and then she will share the lesson and the areas that she had to evaluate to get the lesson, then apply it to her life now.



Excerpt from the Introduction:

“My story does not start here, but surely this example began a self-examination; I went through a very emotional break-up. Not emotional because the person I was engaged to did anything wrong, but emotional because after being disappointed, I had to do some soul searching. I had to evaluate why I allowed that relationship to go as far as to being engaged when I knew it was not compatible for marriage.”



Nia has written a number of articles in her magazine addressing these issues for her peers and other young adults, like “Manifested Behavior; Buried Issues” & “Building Healthy Unions” (Rebel Issue 2013) “Overcoming Rejection” & “Discerning Motives in Dating” (Unbox Me Issue 2014). Along with BlogTalkRadio on topics like, “They meant well but...: Good Deeds.” All the topics that she has been focusing on along with this new memoir “As Thyself” allows the reader to see the importance of personal ownership, accountability and mostly self-love. She believes that it is not impossible to love thy neighbor as thyself if you do not love yourself, but she believes that if you can see the value in yourself and your purpose you can learn to appreciate the same in others and begin to treat them “As Thyself.”



About author: A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Journalism/Magazine Article Writing, and in 2017 she completed a Masters of Jurisprudence in Intellectual Property at The John Marshall Law School Chicago, now University of Chicago in Illinois Law School. She works as a content strategist consultant and is managing editor and news analyst through Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC.



About Publisher: Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC. (JP&E) is a product and corporate services boutique that houses published works, provides services in Intellectual Property Management, Licensing, and Contract Negotiations; and conducts workshops that promote business growth. We're equipped to provide business services for the expansion of business brands through licensing and consulting on registrations/intellectual property (business, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets) for start-up ideas and new businesses. Consulting on communication strategy for various project-specific content in healthcare and public health. We support teams in building out communications plans that get media interviews, published articles, and product placement.



Book: www.asthyselfbynia.com

Publisher: www.jpandellc.com Chicago, IL, November 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Almost every woman can relate to having to rediscover life after heartbreak. For some of us that heartbreak happens very young; in her case, she was very young. The abandonment by her father and the death of her grandfather shaped her in a way she did not discover until she was well into her twenties. She never desired to express how it made her feel, because she knew she had to be strong for her family, so like many girls, she carried her pain and frustration. But like with many things in nature what you bury, eventually grows.Nia Jovan Andrews, 37, is re-releasing her memoirs "As Thyself" by Nia. The book journeys through her life experiences, showing how she took the failures, heartbreak and disappointments as opportunities to become a better person. "As Thyself" by Nia chronicles many of Nia’s personal experiences that helped her get to a place where she realized that she needed to self-evaluate to live her life self-aware, gaining an understanding that what she brings to any situation or relationship can affect the temperature of that experience. She says, “Many young adults will not take ownership over what they bring, because sometimes they don’t realize that they’re operating in bad behaviors, because they won’t dig deep enough to recognize their issues; that was me!” She added, “I thought I was right about everything, I was very close-minded, selfish and hungry for success, which is a recipe for disaster. I needed to be saved from myself (lol). I see many of my peers on that same path and if I can help them in their early twenties, great, but I see them over thirty making some of the mistakes I made when I was twenty, especially in romantic relationships, I mean, that is still a work-in-progress, but since I became more open-minded, I’m not making decisions with bad information.”This memoir will reveal many of those moments where she was operating in immaturity and then she will share the lesson and the areas that she had to evaluate to get the lesson, then apply it to her life now.Excerpt from the Introduction:“My story does not start here, but surely this example began a self-examination; I went through a very emotional break-up. Not emotional because the person I was engaged to did anything wrong, but emotional because after being disappointed, I had to do some soul searching. I had to evaluate why I allowed that relationship to go as far as to being engaged when I knew it was not compatible for marriage.”Nia has written a number of articles in her magazine addressing these issues for her peers and other young adults, like “Manifested Behavior; Buried Issues” & “Building Healthy Unions” (Rebel Issue 2013) “Overcoming Rejection” & “Discerning Motives in Dating” (Unbox Me Issue 2014). Along with BlogTalkRadio on topics like, “They meant well but...: Good Deeds.” All the topics that she has been focusing on along with this new memoir “As Thyself” allows the reader to see the importance of personal ownership, accountability and mostly self-love. She believes that it is not impossible to love thy neighbor as thyself if you do not love yourself, but she believes that if you can see the value in yourself and your purpose you can learn to appreciate the same in others and begin to treat them “As Thyself.”About author: A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Journalism/Magazine Article Writing, and in 2017 she completed a Masters of Jurisprudence in Intellectual Property at The John Marshall Law School Chicago, now University of Chicago in Illinois Law School. She works as a content strategist consultant and is managing editor and news analyst through Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC.About Publisher: Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC. (JP&E) is a product and corporate services boutique that houses published works, provides services in Intellectual Property Management, Licensing, and Contract Negotiations; and conducts workshops that promote business growth. We're equipped to provide business services for the expansion of business brands through licensing and consulting on registrations/intellectual property (business, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets) for start-up ideas and new businesses. Consulting on communication strategy for various project-specific content in healthcare and public health. We support teams in building out communications plans that get media interviews, published articles, and product placement.Book: www.asthyselfbynia.comPublisher: www.jpandellc.com Contact Information Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC.

Nia Jovan Andrews

708-518-8107



www.jpandellc.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend